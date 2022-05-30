How to soften the sequels of chikungunya?

Like dengue and zika, chikungunya is one of the arboviruses transmitted by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito. With characteristic symptoms of high fever, intense pain in muscles and joints, the disease has a high incidence throughout the country.

According to the Ministry of Health, this year alone, more than 47,000 cases of the disease have been registered, 40% more than in the same period last year.

In April, researchers from Fiocruz Bahia published a study in the International Journal of Infectious Disease (IJID), analyzing the sequelae of the disease. The research revealed that 42.5% of the analyzed patients remain with joint pain after three months of the onset of the disease and 30.7% after a year and a half.

The report by Site Miséria interviewed holistic massage therapist Graziele Trentim to find out how to alleviate the sequelae of chikungunya through unconventional methods.

According to the therapist, there are several ways to treat the sequelae of chikungunya, “the best-known treatments are the drugs indicated by doctors to relieve symptoms, and wait for the body to recover, but complementary therapies are emerging as great allies”, account.

Graziele, who also had the disease, points out that the use of massage, hot stones, cups, foot scalding, auriculotherapy and stretching were therapies that helped the body regain strength, “with that, I created a service protocol for my clients“, account.

Graziele points out that the contraindication for performing procedures are fever, infections and or skin eczema, and it is necessary to avoid therapy during the acute period of the disease.

“The biggest benefits of massage therapy and integrative therapies in the case of chikungunya, are increased lost flexibility, drainage of edema and with that decrease of the inflammatory process, increase of blood supply and oxygenation of the muscles, bringing vitality and strength and greater harmony of the nervous system, improving sleep, moods, immune system responses, […] seeking the physical, energetic and emotional balance that helps a lot in recovery”explains.

And physical exercise?

With muscles and joints affected by the disease, simple activities like walking, or even cleaning the house can seem challenging. For many people who maintained a physical exercise routine, the sequels made it difficult to practice.

The Miséria Site report spoke with physical educator Renata Marques, to understand a little about the practice of physical activities during and after recovery from chikungunya.

“After the acute phase of the disease, it is possible that those affected by Chikungunya practice physical activities as well as low-intensity physical exercises”says the professional.

Renata Marques emphasizes the importance of following the medical protocol of rest during the acute phase of the disease. After the period, the physical educator states that it is necessary to understand the condition of the person affected by the disease, thus, it is possible to indicate the best type of physical exercise.

“Current studies prove that the usual practice of physical exercises lessens the chances of post-chronic pain, and today active practices are indicated as a non-pharmacological treatment, having seen that physical exercises such as weight training, strengthen and restore muscle strength and joint mobility”account.

In those who already performed physical exercises, the professional says that the disease can affect respiratory and muscular resistance that influences the performance of practices such as weight training, crossfit, swimming, high-intensity cycling.

“Planned physical exercises give us freedom to adapt in cases like these, which allow practitioners to go through a “readaptation” phase, where the levels of intensity, volume and duration will likely change. It is worth remembering that physical exercises need to be accompanied by properly trained professionals, where he will be responsible for these adaptations.”, he explains.

Renata says that there are no activities or exercises that are prohibited after chikungunya, but that it is necessary to take into account the current situation of each individual, as well as the restrictions and limitations of each one.

The professional also emphasizes the importance of other regulations, in addition to physical exercise, such as body weight regulation, corrections and/or postural improvements, decrease in fat percentage, increase in muscle mass percentage, improvement of aerobic capacity, optimization of blood circulation, which can also improve the practitioners’ immune system, such as preventing diseases related to sedentary lifestyle and obesity.