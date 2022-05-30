How to transfer data from an old android phone to a new one

Are you going to change your Android phone but want to keep your important files? So know that you can transfer data from your old device to the new one. The procedure is easy and includes apps, photos and contacts.

Before After all, you need a backup to save your cell phone data. Then, just follow these steps, with a few taps on the screen:

How to backup your Android phone

If you have already backed up, skip to the next step.

1. Make sure you are logged in with your Gmail account.

two. Go to the settings screen and select the option “System”, located at the bottom of the menu, and continue with “Backup”.

3. Proceed to “Activate”. click in “Backup Now”, to start the process of storing app data, SMS messages and call history.

4. On the same screen, you can choose whether or not to save photos and videos. Go to option “Photos and videos” and activate the functionality.

How to transfer data from one Android to another

1. On the new phone, log in with the same account. If this is your first time using the device, just follow the instructions. If not, go to the icon “Settings” and continue on “Accounts”.

two. From the menu, choose the option “Add Account” and proceed to “Google”.
3. On the next screen, enter your email and proceed with filling in the password for login in “Next”. Information may take time up to 24 hours to be recovered.

