How to use camellia oil on skin and hair? Product is cheap and powerful

If you bet on aesthetic care to strengthen self-esteem, you’ve certainly heard of the famous camellia oil. The product, in addition to being natural, is efficient to take care of hair health. When used alone or even in product formulas on the market, it is a key ingredient in improving anyone’s hair.

What are the benefits of camellia oil for the body?

First, know that camellia oil is rich in vitamins A, B and E. From this, you can already deduce that its action to benefit hair and skin is really amazing. More than that, camellia oil also offers a standard benefit in almost all natural oils: hydration.

Exactly, in addition to being a vitamin bomb for the body, camellia oil still manages to cause a great hydration effect that will guarantee several advantages for your hair and your body.

The benefits that camellia oil brings are:

Combat premature aging;

Nourishes and repairs hair strands;

Increases hair shine;

Moisturizes the skin properly;

Improves capillary malleability;

Strengthens the roots;

Combats dehydration of wires and roots;

Increases strength on the scalp.

How to use the product?

Basically, the ideal is to use camellia oil on the face and hair. To apply directly to the skin, the person can use just three drops and spread all over the face, 7 days a week. People who have more natural oil on their skin should only do the procedure twice a week.

If the application will be on the hair, just pass a few drops on the wires and spread well with your hands, massaging the highlights. Let the product act for 15 minutes before rinsing and washing the hair well. Do this 2 times a week. People with a lot of oil in their hair, should reduce the frequency by half.