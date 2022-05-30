“I was in pain to the point of passing out”

In a touching moment, Larissa Manoela alerts the fans by revealing the disease she discovered; Look

The actress Larissa Manoela vented at an event held in defense of the end of menstrual poverty held this Sunday (29) at a school on the outskirts of São Paulo.

During the event, she said that she can always talk about the topic at home.

“I had my first period when I was 12 years old and I felt prepared because I always had a lot of openness to talk about menstruation with my mother and father, in the classroom, but it’s not always that we manage to have that openness. And I I know it’s a privilege I had. And when we go through this change, we start to understand our body, our way of acting, how we start to prepare ourselves”she said,

In the conversation, the actress said that she always felt a lot of pain during her period.

“Since my first cycle, I had a very intense flow, I was very indisposed, I felt pain to the point of fainting. When I went for annual exams and follow-ups, I received the diagnosis”, she stated that she discovered that she suffered from endometriosis.

Global then made an alert. “When colic bothers you excessively and prevents you from going to school and working, you need to investigate and follow up with a gynecologist.”

