In addition to being delicious, it is very good for health: learn more about asparagus

Novo Hamburgo, May 29, 2022, by Jones Backes — The asparagus, or asparagus officinalis, is a vegetable with a delicate flavor and little calories, used for thousands of years in sophisticated cuisine. Due to its numerous nutrients beneficial to health, this food is gaining popularity in Brazilian cuisine, in various forms, including tea.

This vegetable with important medicinal properties is cultivated all over the world, as it adapts well to different types of climate and temperature. So, if you want to know more about the benefits of asparagus for health, read on and check it out.

Discover the health benefits of asparagus

Whether in natura, preserves, green juices, teas and recipes for sweet and savory dishes, this vegetable has several health benefits. And that’s what Agro News is going to talk about today. Rich in fiber, potassium, selenium, zinc, folic acid, proteins and vitamins A and E, this vegetable has a strong diuretic, detoxifying and draining action that helps eliminate excess water in the body and toxins present in the urine. Therefore, these properties also help to deflate the body and fight kidney stones.

In addition, as Fabiana Gonçalves explains, in an article published on the website Uol, on January 19, 2022, asparagus is rich in fibers that improve digestion, prevent intestinal diseases and cancer. This vegetable, combined with a balanced diet, also increases immunity, prevents heart disease, facilitates the production of insulin, so it is a great ally in the prevention of diabetes. With antioxidant action, this food also helps fight arthritis, improve mood and increase good cholesterol.

Asparagus also stands out for being a great source of folic acid. This nutrient is very important to strengthen the uterus so it is suitable for women who wish to become pregnant. And it’s not just these benefits. This vegetable also contributes to a good quality of sleep, acts as an aphrodisiac and even reduces hangover symptoms.

Have you ever heard of tea with this vegetable? Discover and learn to do

Despite not being well known yet, asparagus tea offers all these nutrients and the health benefits that this vegetable has. Consuming this drink in the morning at breakfast is enough to reduce bad cholesterol levels. The consumption at night increases the quality of sleep and relaxes. For that you need:

6 asparagus stalks;

2 cups of water.

To prepare, just cut the stalks into smaller pieces, put it in boiling water and let it boil for ten minutes. Then, strain and your tea is ready. The stalks can be reused in other dishes and you shouldn’t have more than two cups of tea asparagus per day.

