In outbreak, elderly man wandered lost in hospital before being found and died

Elderly man was under observation in the clinical decision-making unit of the emergency room before he was lost from the team. (Photo: Kísie Ainoã)

A 66-year-old man who threw himself out of a window this morning at Santa Casa, wandered lost inside the hospital for at least 50 minutes after fleeing medical attention. A death report to be clarified was registered by the victim’s son, whose name was Luiz Souza da Silva.

He was transferred from the Regional Hospital of Coxim, a city 260 km from Campo Grande, after falling off his bicycle and hitting his head. There, he was identified with head trauma and then sent to Santa Casa, where he was admitted for the first time on May 27 and released.

Before that, about six months ago, also in the city of Coxim, Luiz had a first fall from his own height and since then, he started to have psychotic outbreaks, but he never took any controlled medication.

Yesterday, in a car with his son, the old man had a new outbreak and wanted to jump out of the moving vehicle and ended up getting hurt. The Fire Department was called again and the elderly man was taken back to Santa Casa, where he arrived agitated, with signs of aggression and mental confusion.

There, according to the son, chemical and mechanical restraint was performed on Luiz, and during the process, he physically attacked the technical team and a nurse. “While the team was trying to locate a relative of the victim, she managed to free herself and walked down the corridor of the Emergency Room”, cites the incident report.

With that, the old man disappeared among the hospital corridors, in the basement area and around 4:50 in the morning, he was even asked for help from the hospital security to look for him. After approximately 50 minutes, Luiz was located, already down, on the 3rd floor of the building. The information is that he had thrown himself from the 4th floor, falling on the 3rd.

He had several fractures on his body, “raccoon eye” – bruise around the eyes – but he was still alive. He was urgently taken to the Emergency Room, where he was intubated but ended up suffering cardiac arrest even after four injections of adrenaline. Death was confirmed at 5:50 am.

According to Santa Casa, the elderly person was under observation in the clinical decision-making unit of the emergency room before being lost from the team.