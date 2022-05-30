In the land of cowboys, the struggle to prevent ‘tough men’ suicides

THE WASHINGTON POST – Bill Hawley believes that too many men are unwilling or unable to talk about their feelings, and he sees every day as an opportunity to show them how to do so.

“There’s that smile I like,” he tells a leather-clad cowboy in rural northeast Wyoming, where he lives. “I could cry just thinking about what a wonderful heart you have,” he tells a middle-aged friend at work. “After we talked last week, I thought many times about your words,” he tells a veteran military man wearing camouflage clothing. “You can think what you want, but that was important to me.”

Bill Hawley, left, speaks with a war veteran in Buffalo; as a suicide prevention specialist, he helps people struggling with addictions and mental health issues Photograph: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

On paper, Bill is the “prevention expert” for the public health department of Johnson County, a region that connects the plains to the Wyoming mountains and is about the size of Connecticut but with a population of just 8,600. His official authority is linked to people with problems related to smoking and drug and alcohol abuse, as well as suicidal impulses, in the face of limited state social service programs. Part bureaucrat, part mentor, much of Bill’s life revolves around Zoom calls and subcommittees, government acronyms and feature requests.

But his mission goes beyond the drab local government building on Klondike Drive, where he works. One by one, he hopes to cultivate a new kind of American masculinity in Wyoming men.

His approach is both radical and commonplace.

Usually, it all starts with a simple question.

“How are you feeling?” Bill asks the camouflage man who lives at the Wyoming Veterans Home, which Bill visits several times a week. Recently, Bill convinced him to give up smoking.

The man walks supported by a walker, carrying an oxygen tank.

“We can talk a little bit about triggers,” Bill encourages. “These are things that will stalk you and set a trap.”

“I have a lot of triggers,” the 72-year-old finally replies, between violent spasms of coughing. “Call it triggers, but these are things that never go away.”

Stoic and tough men who suffer alone

Here, in the land of cowboys, landscape and origin of countless American myths, Bill knows that “real men” must be stoic and tough. But at a time when there are so many competing views of masculinity, whether in the United States or Wyoming itself, Bill is questioning what it means to be a real man.

Often what he sees in American men is despair.

Across the US, men accounted for 79% of suicides in 2020, according to a Washington Post analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which also indicates Wyoming as the state with the highest suicide rate per capita in the world. country. Most suicides involve firearms, and there are plenty of them in Wyoming, and alcohol and drug use often play a role. Among sociologists, the Mountain West has been dubbed the “Suicide Belt”.

Increasingly, theories about the gender disparity in suicides focus on the potential pitfalls of masculinity itself.

The data also contains a sociological mystery that even experts can’t fully explain: Of the 45,979 US suicide deaths in 2020, about 70% were among white men, who make up just 30% of the country’s total population. This makes white men the group most at risk of suicide in the country, especially in the middle-aged population, even though they are overrepresented in positions of power and prominence in the US. This proportion has steadily increased over the most recent 20 years.

Some clinical researchers and suicide scholars now wonder if there is anything special about American white masculinity that warrants further investigation. The implications are significant: on average, there are twice as many suicides as homicides annually in the US.

Men’s expectation ends up dissociated from reality

Bill, 59, white, has his own theory. It is linked to the dissociation between men’s expectations for their lives and the reality of their individual experiences, compounded by cultural norms that encourage the repression of any feeling other than anger.

Toxic masculinity often manifests itself externally. But it also wreaks havoc within.

“Conversations can save lives,” Bill often says, as they have saved his life many times since the day he tried to kill himself two decades ago, after a string of destructive behaviors and mental anguish led to a divorce, of hope, to the distance from her two children. So now he talks to other men “about how broken we feel inside”, about “complete health: mind, body and soul”.

He’s not afraid of sounding corny. Some men respond with discomfort, staring at him without blinking. But, perhaps unlikely, some respond to his sincerity by talking about his addictions, the problems with middle-aged bullies who still tease them for “acting gay”, about his search for the few therapists in rural America who can help him. them to heal their wounds.

It’s slow work. How are you feeling? The veteran controls the coughing fit and begins to tell Bill about the woman, who has died. She speaks of her father, long dead. And he speaks of his son, recently dead.

So they talk about Vietnam. Of the soldier his colleague who suddenly killed himself one day when the two were together.

“It’s the same nightmare every time,” says the man, his eyes watering more and more. “I could never understand.”

Bill touches his arm.

“I want you to know that once you stop smoking, I will not stop visiting you. I will continue to visit, help and support you,” says Bill.

He is just one man living in the US in 2022, like 162 million others, caught between old patterns of American masculinity and a new world where such ideas change fast. Here he sees an opportunity to help men be better for those around them by helping them to be better versions of themselves.

If the American cowboy myth was forged in frontier towns like this one, why can’t that myth be deconstructed and reconstructed here as well?

Billboard advises on suicide prevention near Buffalo High School; Wyoming has the highest suicide death rate per capita in the US, according to federal data Photograph: Personal archive

From Quasi-Lutheran Pastor to Attempted Suicide

Earlier in his life Bill wanted to be a Lutheran minister, as his father had been, and at times his speech takes on the cadence of a priest. Instead, he became an educator and, between the mid-1980s and mid-1990s, worked in religious schools. That job took him to New York with his first wife, heading to St. Louis and finally Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He reached the position of director. The couple had two children.

Bill felt important. From time to time, he led the prayers at his church. It made him feel close to his father’s example. It gave him a sense of accomplishment.

But it was during these years that expectations of his life collided with reality and human fallibility. An affair with a subordinate involving drinking, which he unsuccessfully tried to hide, left him with no choice but to resign from the board. This marked the beginning of the end of his first marriage. Already in 1997, he ended up in Baltimore, where a spiral of poverty began. Basically, he abandoned his children, he says regretfully.

Participated in festivities. Drunk driving.

He got involved with the wrong women in the wrong places.

And then there was the crisis that followed a long episode of mania, as the signs of his bipolar disorder became difficult to ignore. He became violent and threatening.

One day, he tried to kill himself.

Today, Bill says the period is confusing, a haze of mood swings, drugs and alcohol. But he is clear on one fact: Driven by ego and impulses, he has become a bad husband and absent father. He was wounded inside, and he was hurting others around him.

The ability to commit suicide is fostered by living with pain and violence, say academics and clinicians, and is facilitated by technical knowledge of how to use lethal weapons. Research shows that, on average, men develop a greater capacity for suicide than women because it is included in their socialization. And while women are more likely to attempt suicide, at least in the US, men are more likely to die from suicide, as they tend to choose more lethal forms, such as firearms over medicine.

Fear of not being a part of and becoming a burden are more central concerns in male suicide cases, according to leading experts on the subject, and mental health challenges can intensify these factors. Men are often more resistant to seeking help with their mental health than women, according to experts, because emotions other than anger are perceived by them as feminine.

In 2000, after his suicide attempt, Bill moved to Buffalo to live with his mother and father at their request. “Thirty-seven years in the back, and living with his parents,” he says now, regretfully.

The reconstruction of his life went through antidepressants and behavior stabilizers. It was necessary to go to therapy. He got a job at a local restaurant attached to a motel, the Stagecoach Inn, where he worked in exchange for a stay.

That’s where he met Denise, Jeremiah’s mother. Bill says that was when his life started over.

If the idea he had of “being a real man” was destroyed, it was from his wreckage that he was able to rebuild a healthier version of himself.

He sees his story as a case of redemption, which was only possible because he survived the suicide attempt. He has come to believe that he can use the broken pieces of himself to help others. / TRANSLATION BY AUGUSTO CALIL