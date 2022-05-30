Increase in health plans may cause a stampede of beneficiaries – Amauri Segalla

Increase in health plans can end up being harmful to operators, who can lose customers (photo: Sasin Tipchai/Pixabay)

The 15.5% readjustment of individual health plans – the highest in the last 22 years – announced a few days ago by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) will give new breath to companies in the field, right? By market logic, the answer is yes. The problem is that Brazil is in a complicated situation, with a drop in the population’s income, scarce employment and widespread inflation that drastically reduces the purchasing power of consumers. Faced with the challenging scenario, paying the agreement is not an easy task, and it becomes more complex when the plan values ​​are corrected. According to XP’s report, there is a risk that the readjustment imposed by the ANS will harm operators, the opposite of what could be imagined. “The price increase could put pressure on beneficiaries’ ability to continue paying their health plans, impacting the total number of individual plans,” XP states in the document sent to customers.

Drone market grows and boosts agriculture

While several sectors of the industry suffer from high inflation, the disappearance of electronic components and the pandemic, the drone segment is in full cruise flight. According to projections from the German consultancy Drone Industry Insights, this market is expected to move US$ 30.4 billion in 2022, or double compared to three years ago. By 2026, the value will reach US$ 41.3 billion. Drones have been important, for example, for the application of pesticides in agriculture.

Jeff Bezos is spending a lot of time in the hot tub. If he wants to go into orbit, less parties and more work would be advisable. Elon Musk on the founder of Amazon. Bezos also owns Blue Origin, one of Musk’s SpaceX’s main rivals in the space race.

Bitcoin free fall affects millions of Brazilians

The fall of digital currencies in 2022 hurt the pockets of millions of Brazilians, most of them inexperienced in the field of finance. According to a study by broker Binance, 10 million people have assets of this type in Brazil, which makes the country the fifth largest market in the world. For this group, it was certainly a shock to face the 50% drop in bitcoin in 2022. For comparison, there are about 4 million investors registered on B3, the São Paulo stock exchange.

Albert Einstein Hospital promotes free course in data science

Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, one of the most important in the country, launched a commendable initiative. In partnership with the Let-s Code programming school, it will launch a free course focused on data science for young people aged between 18 and 30 who live in a poor community in São Paulo. The project will offer 30 vacancies. According to Einstein, the idea is to open the doors of the technology market to people who lack good opportunities. Data science is one of the most promising careers.

BRL 12 billion

is how much the New Development Bank (NBD), better known as the Brics Bank, will be able to lend to Brazilian companies over the next 5 years, according to a strategy designed by the institution

QUICKS