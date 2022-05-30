Influenza and Covid vaccine is now applied in all UBS’s and USF’s

Woman takes the vaccine against Covid in São Carlos – Credit: disclosure

The Municipal Health Department, through the Health Surveillance and Outpatient Care Management departments, announces that as of this Monday (30/05), all Basic Health Units (UBS’s) and all Health Units of the Family (USF’s) start to vaccinate both against COVID-19 for adults, adolescents and children and also against Influenza (Flu). Vaccination on weekends continues to be carried out in the on-call system.

The flu vaccine is being carried out according to priority groups, the elderly, health professionals, children from 6 months to 4 years, 11 months and 29 days, pregnant women, puerperal women, indigenous people, teachers, people with disabilities and people with comorbidities, security and rescue forces, armed forces, employees of the prison system, truck drivers, workers in the collective road transport of urban and long-distance passengers, port workers, the population deprived of liberty and adolescents and young people under socio-educational measures.

Vaccination time for COVID-19 in all units will be from 9 am to 14 pm. For other routine vaccines, including the flu, the time is from 8 am to 4 pm.

FLU SYNDROME/COVID-19 TESTS – The Basic Health Units (UBS) of Vila São José, Santa Felícia, Cidade Aracy, Botafogo and Azulville continue to be referenced for the care of flu syndrome and tests for the diagnosis of COVID-19. The units are open from 7:30 am to 4 pm, with no need to make an appointment, as they are all meeting spontaneous demand from Monday to Friday.

