iPhone 14 Pro Design Finally Revealed in New Renders

As we approach the second half of 2022, we are also closer to the official launch of the iPhone 14 series. According to previous leaks, Apple will finally leave the big notch aside and bring its fans a display with greater front benefit. And now, new renders of the iPhone 14 Pro are here to prove it.

According to the images provided by the online leaker Jon Prosser, the iPhone 14 Pro will have a very different front design from its predecessors. As seen below, Apple should only include a small pill-shaped notch to house all the sensors of the famous face ID. Additionally, there will be a separate circular notch for the selfie camera.

Another novelty of the iPhone 14 Pro is that it will finally receive a very old feature on Samsung devices, the Always-on, a feature that saves energy by showing the clock and notifications with the screen off. For this, Apple will obviously use an OLED panel, since LCD screens do not support this type of technology.

As for other features, the iPhone 14 Pro is expected to bring even improved cameras and updated performance. However, its internal specs have yet to be revealed so far.

