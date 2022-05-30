Actress Larisa Manoela, 21, visited the Mário Marques municipal school, in Jardim Ângela, in the south of São Paulo, to participate in a meeting that discusses menstrual poverty and women’s health.

Larissa is one of the ambassadors of the campaign “#EuSouMinhasEscolhas”, by the intimate soap Dermafeme, which brings the narrative about women’s right to decide about their own lives.

Enzo Celulari, son of actors Edson Celulari and Claudia Raia, was also there and posed for photos with the protagonist of the soap opera “Além da Illusion” (TV Globo).

According to Marie Claire magazine, the artist participated in a distribution of sanitary pads and intimate hygiene products at the place.

Larissa Manoela visits school in campaign for female intimate health

1 / 5 Larissa Manoela visits school Actress Larisa Manoela, 21, visited the Mário Marques municipal school, in Jardim Ângela, south of São Paulo. Felipe Max/Disclosure two / 5 Larissa Manoela visits school She participated in a meeting that discusses menstrual poverty and women’s health. Felipe Max/Disclosure 3 / 5 Larissa Manoela visits school Enzo Celulari, sons of actors Edson Celulari and Claudia Raia, was also there and posed for photos with the protagonist of the soap opera “Além da Illusion” (TV Globo). Felipe Max/Disclosure 4 / 5 Larissa is one of the ambassadors of the campaign “#EuSouMinhasEscolhas”, by Dermafeme intimate soap. Felipe Max/Disclosure 5 / 5 Larissa Manoela visits school The campaign brings the narrative about women’s right to decide about their own lives. Felipe Max/Disclosure

“We women have to uplift each other and help each other. That’s why it’s so important to be here today to talk about a subject that is often treated as taboo, but isn’t,” said the actress.

About 300 young people from the region participated in a morning with educational programs, such as workshops and lectures on women’s health. Larissa participated in an open conversation with a gynecologist to answer questions from the participants of the meeting.

The debates covered teenage pregnancy, menstrual health, right of access to sanitary napkins and recreational activities, such as painting and drawing.

“The best thing in the world is to look at yourself with love. When I began to understand that this process would make me much better, I realized how special it is to be born a woman and go through so many significant changes throughout our lives”, concluded Larissa at the event.

One of the main topics discussed is menstrual poverty, faced by 28% of the low-income female population across the country, according to an estimate released by the campaign. The problem has consequences in the professional and educational life of women.