Louis Tomlinson does his first solo show in SP with sold-out tickets and promise to return to Brazil

Louis Tomlinson, ex-One Direction member, during his first solo show in São Paulo. Photo: Rafael Strabelli/Espaço Unimed

the british singer Louis Tomlinson he played his first solo show in São Paulo this Saturday, 28th. Eight years after visiting Brazil with the boyband that made him known around the world, One DirectionTomlinson returned to the country with a show full of nostalgia and a promise to return soon.

The energy of the audience, who sang – and screamed – non-stop during 1h30 of the show at Espaço Unimed, made him have to ask the technical team several times to increase the microphone volume and return. No surprise for the singer, used to this reaction since the beginning of his career.

The 18-song setlist was formed by the album Wallsreleased by him in 2020, including the singles Kill My Mind, We Made It and Two of Us. The latter, a tribute to his mother, who died in 2016, yielded one of the most moving performances of the night.

In addition to two covers of the bands Kings of Leon and Catfish and the BottlemenLouis made One Direction fans happy by singing three songs from the band: Drag Me Down, Little Black Dress and Through the Dark.

During the presentation of the track that gives the album’s title, fans surprised Louis by holding up posters with the phrase “You are my because”, one of the verses of the song.

Moments like these made him promise to return to Brazil soon: “I’ll count the days to come back. Thank you for bringing me to your beautiful country”, he said, causing fans to react with excitement.

the tour through South America, which started in Chile, passed through Paraguay, Argentina and Chile before arriving, on the 27th, in Rio de Janeiro. The passage through Brazilian lands ends this Sunday, 29, with the last show in São Paulo.