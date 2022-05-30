Louis Tomlinson stirs audience and recalls One Direction hits in São Paulo Rolling Stone

British singer, Louis Tomlinson performed at Espaço Unimed on the weekend of May 28 and 29 with hits from the album Walls

The last time that Louis Tomlinson was on Brazilian soil was in 2014. At the time, he was still a member of the boy band One Direction and he performed with his colleagues in much larger venues – such as Morumbi Stadium. Despite the smaller size of Espaço Unimed, the energy, the screams and the love of the fans remained the same, even after almost a decade.

British singer performed in São Paulo with the Louis TomlinsonWorldTouron the weekend of May 28 and 29, both dates with sold out tickets and an audience that slept for days in a line that went around the block of the concert hall. And if the fans last time were teenagers, now they are women, who have grown up and followed Tomlinson since the time of The X Factor until the first world tour.

Not even an exhausting line stopped the audience from being excited, who sang at the top of their lungs hits like “We Made It,” “Always You,” “Fearless” and “Kill My Mind,” among other tracks from the debut album Walls (2020). The shows were scheduled to take place two years ago, but had to be postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic, increasing expectations of what was to come.

Louis Tomlinson at Espaço Unimed (Photo: Rafael Strabelli / Espaço Unimed)

Shy, Tomlinson is different from the time of One Direction, when he played more jokes with former members with whom he shared the stages and interacted more with the public. However, despite focusing on performing the tracks, she still showed love and affection for her Brazilian fans.

In addition to the songs themselves, the singer also performed covers such as “7,” in Catfish and the Bottleman, and “Beautiful War,” in Kings of Leon. And of course the boy band days are still present at the shows, with “Drag Me Down,” “Little Black Dress” and “Through The Dark.”

Louis Tomlinson at Espaço Unimed (Photo: Rafael Strabelli / Espaço Unimed)

However, those who stayed at the back of the track may not have such a good view because of the special effects on the big screens that broadcast the shows with lots of lights and close-ups in Tomlinson and the band – but that didn’t even come close to ending the crowd’s excitement. In addition, at the end of some tracks, the audience was also surprised by streamers that fell from the ceiling.

By not using instruments, only the microphone, Tomlinson had more freedom to walk around the stage and rock every corner of Espaço Unimed, from the dance floor to the boxes and mezzanine. In addition to tracks from Walls, also featured songs like “Change” and “Copy of a Copy of a Copy,” that are not on disk.

The opening shows were up to the boys from Sun Roomknown for tracks like “Sol del Sur,” “Fun” and “Crashed My Bike.” In addition, the California group also performed covers such as “Blitzkrieg Bop,” of Ramones. Check out some photos of the event:

Louis Tomlinson at Espaço Unimed (Photo: Rafael Strabelli / Espaço Unimed)

Louis Tomlinson at Espaço Unimed (Photo: Rafael Strabelli / Espaço Unimed)