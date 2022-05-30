Marcos Oliveira asks for financial help to eat and take care of his health

posted on 05/29/2022 18:41



(Credit: Disclosure/Rede Globo)

Actor Marcos Oliveira, known for playing ‘Beiçola’ in the global series ‘A Grande Família’, moved the internet this weekend by asking for financial help to pay for health treatments and everyday expenses, such as eating and feeding the three dogs. who live with him: Mel, Preta and Lolita.

The artist published two videos on social media, one on Saturday and another on Sunday, where he clarifies the situation he has faced. “I’m in great need of help. Things are tough”, said Oliveira. The request was made in a publication on the actor’s official profile on Instagram, and touched colleagues and admirers of the legendary ‘Beiçola’.

The actor says he has been out of work since December 2021 because of a fistula he has in his urethra. In addition, his blood glucose is high, according to the report posted on the internet. The artist stated that he awaits treatment by the Unified Health System. “This state thing, we keep waiting, waiting, waiting. And I want to resolve this as soon as possible,” he said.

“I want to go back to work. The only thing that interests me in my life is my work. But please help me.”

Help from fellow artists

After the repercussion on the internet, some celebrities are available to help him, such as actresses Tatá Werneck and Rose Scalco.

“My private surgery is very expensive, it costs more than R$200,000, plus hospitalization. It’s pretty complicated. Who is helping me to verify, is Tatá Werneck. She is seeing all this, seeing if she can (the surgery). But regardless, I need money to survive”, explains Marcos Oliveira.

The actor thanked him for the help he received and said he wants to get back to work. But he needs to be happy to bring happiness to people. “I want to sing, I want to do shows, I want to do theater. My life is working”, said the artist, revealing that he already got a free consultation with a geriatrician from Barra da Tijuca, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, state where Marcos lives.

To receive help from fans and admirers, Marcos Oliveira provided his own phone number, which is registered on PIX: +5521999158560

Check out the video:



