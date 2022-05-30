Meteor storm can be observed in Brasilia at dawn this Tuesday (31) | Federal District

Maio says goodbye with the expectation of a great light show in the sky. At dawn on Tuesday (31), a meteor shower takes place, which can be observed from Brasilia.
The phenomenon “Tau-Herculidae” can be accompanied between midnight and 2am. Experts expect this to be one of the biggest meteor showers ever seen: the likelihood is that 150 meteors can be observed per hour in Brazil.
A member of the Brazilian Meteor Monitoring Network (Bramon), Marcelo Domingues explains that the “Tau-Herculides” will be better observed in Northern Hemisphere, with forecast of 700 meteors per hour. Here, you can follow only 20% of the phenomenon.
The expert says that the meteor shower are fragments of comet 73P. In 1995, the brightness of 73P suddenly increased and became about 600 times brighter than its average magnitude. A month later, astronomers said the comet’s nucleus had broken into a few large chunks. The observations indicated at least 4 large fragments.
The 1995 ruptures generated fragments of various sizes and an immense amount of dust was thrown into space. Some calculations show that at dawn on Tuesday (31), the Earth will vertically cross a dense region of debris. If many of them have gotten fast enough, the night will have thousands of meteors every hour.
“A lot can happen this morning. It can be the biggest meteor shower, but we can also be creating a lot of expectations on top of something that may not be so great. But we can’t be frustrated. It’s understanding that everything is about expectations”, says Marcelo Domingues.
Where to watch the meteor shower?
According to Marcelo Domingues, the ideal is to watch the meteor shower with the naked eye. The best spot is away from the city lights, “preferably lying on a beach chair, well inclined so you can see the whole sky,” he says.
“It’s better in the dark and you don’t have to look at a specific point in the sky, despite the rain being further north, it will be possible to see all over the sky”, says the specialist.
