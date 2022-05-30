Meteor storm: know where and how to observe phenomenon in Brazil, at dawn on Tuesday | Federal District

The United States and Central America will be the most visible locations. There, the maximum expectation is that until 100 thousand meteors be seen. According to experts, this is the first time in nearly 200 years that a phenomenon of this magnitude will be seen on Earth. The last storm of this level occurred in 1833.

Despite the meteor shower being visible throughout the country and with the naked eye, some regions will be privileged. The member of the Brazilian Meteor Monitoring Network (Bramon) Marcelo Domingues explains that, as long as the weather cooperates and the sky is not overcast, the best region to observe the phenomenon will be the North of the country.

“Roraima, Acre and the west of Amazonas will have more visibility than the Northeast and the South”, he explains.

In Brazil, the expectation is that they will be seen among 9 thousand and 57 thousand meteors. According to Bramon’s forecasts, the country will be divided into four visibility areas, cutting the territory in diagonals:

First track (about 57,000 meteors) : Acre, Roraima and west and center of Amazonas;

: Acre, Roraima and west and center of Amazonas; Second track (about 42,000 meteors): Rondônia, eastern Amazonas, Amapá, western Mato Grosso and much of Pará;

Rondônia, eastern Amazonas, Amapá, western Mato Grosso and much of Pará; Third track (about 25,000 meteors) : east of Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Goiás, Federal District, Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí, Ceará, west of Bahia, Pernambuco, Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Paraná;

: east of Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Goiás, Federal District, Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí, Ceará, west of Bahia, Pernambuco, Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Paraná; Fourth track (about 9,000 meteors): Rio Grande do Norte, Paraíba, Alagoas, Sergipe, Espírito Santo, Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul and most of Pernambuco, Bahia, Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Paraná.

Marcelo says that the difference in visibility does not interfere with the beauty of the phenomenon. “If it meets expectations, it will go down in history,” he says.

The meteor shower”Tau-Herculidae” will be divided into two “windows”, according to Marcelo Domingues. The first of them should occur around 0:11 am, Brasília time, on Tuesday, and should last around 15 minutes.

The second window of the phenomenon — the most intense, according to the expert — takes place around 2:05 am. The duration can vary between 20 and 30 minutes.

Marcelo explains that the forecast may vary, delaying or advancing the phenomenon. Therefore, the recommendation is that the observation starts from 11 pm on Monday (30) and goes until 3 am on Tuesday.

The expert guarantees that the observation of the storm is democratic. No professional instruments are needed to contemplate the phenomenon, visible to the naked eye..

The ideal is to watch the meteor shower in a place with low lighting, away from the brightest lights of the city. It is also necessary to favor more open environments, where there is good visibility of the sky.

“It’s better in the dark, and you don’t have to look at a specific point in the sky. Despite the rain being further north, it will be possible to see all over the sky”, says the specialist.