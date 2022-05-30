Monkeypox cases in Italy reach 14

The number of confirmed cases of monkeypox in Italy has risen to 14, with the discovery this Sunday (29) of two more contagions in Lombardy.







Ambulances in the emergency room of the Policlinico Hospital in Milan Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

According to the Health Department of the region, the two infected are an Italian who is in home quarantine and a foreign tourist who was staying in a hotel and was isolated at the Policlinico Hospital in Milan.

Both are in good health, as are the other cases of monkeypox in the country. Italy now counts seven confirmed infections in Lombardy, five in the capital Rome, one in the Emilia-Romagna region and one in Tuscany.

A hospital in Genoa, Liguria, even announced a positive case of a tourist recently returned from the Canary Islands, Spain, last Friday (27), but later the regional government said the test was negative.

The virus can be transmitted by drops of saliva and by contact with body fluids and skin lesions, including during sexual intercourse.

The symptoms are similar to those of smallpox – which has been eradicated in the world since 1980 -, such as fever, muscle pain and the appearance of blisters on the skin, although in a milder way.

The name “monkeypox” is due to the fact that the virus was discovered in ape colonies in 1958. Currently, rodents are believed to be the main hosts of the pathogen.

The first human case dates back to 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, during efforts to eradicate smallpox.