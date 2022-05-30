Moto G31 128 GB from Motorola is cheap with a coupon at R$ 1214 – Tudo em Tecnologia

Motorola’s Moto G series has several models for sale in Brazil, including the Moto G31. With an interesting technical sheet, the model has a great display, good battery capacity and lots of storage. And today, it’s on a new offer with a discount coupon starting at R$ 1214 in cash or R$ 1338 in up to 10 equal installments.

About its specs, the Moto G31 works with a MediaTek Helio G85 chip along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space. In practice, this hardware is good enough to run apps and some games without slowdowns. In addition, the 5,000 mAh battery promises up to two days of moderate use on just one charge.

The device’s display also pleases with its 6.4-inch AMOLED Full HD+ that houses a small circular notch for the 13MP front camera. In addition, it includes other highlights such as 48MP main camera, fingerprint reader and Bluetooth 5.0 connection.

Main features:

Screen: 6.4-inch OLED, Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 60 Hz refresh rate

6.4-inch OLED, Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 60 Hz refresh rate Processor: MediaTek Helio G85

MediaTek Helio G85 RAM: 4GB

4GB Internal storage: 128 GB

128 GB Back camera: 48 MP (Main, f/1.8) + 8 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 118°) + 2 MP (Macro, f/2.4)

48 MP (Main, f/1.8) + 8 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 118°) + 2 MP (Macro, f/2.4) Frontal camera: 13 MP (f/2.2)

13 MP (f/2.2) Drums: 5,000mAh with 10W charging

5,000mAh with 10W charging Others: 4G, Wi-Fi 5, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Fingerprint reader

4G, Wi-Fi 5, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Fingerprint reader Operational system: Android 11.

On offer with a coupon, the Motorola Moto G31 is a great choice in its price range in Brazil. However, just follow the steps below to receive the discount:

Install the American App

Open the link below with App Americanas:

Graphite

Blue

In the cart use the coupon: MORE10

