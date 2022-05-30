MS has almost 2 thousand new cases of covid in 5 days, but SES-MS monitors new wave

In just five days, Mato Grosso do Sul recorded 1,980 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. The total is 384% higher than the number of new cases registered last week compared to the previous week. Despite the increase in notifications, the SES-MS (State Department of Health) monitors a new wave of the disease in the state and says that at this time it is not possible to rule out or confirm that there will be a new wave.

In the last bulletin released by SES on May 24, Mato Grosso do Sul had 532,048 confirmed cases of the disease. Panel of the Ministry of Health reveals that until the afternoon of this Sunday (29), the State has a total of 534,028, increase of 1,980 cases within five days. Average of 396 new records per day.

Regarding deaths, federal data does not show any new deaths compared to last week’s state bulletin. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 10,565 deaths in Mato Grosso do Sul.

Technical manager of Influenza and respiratory diseases at SES-MS, Livia de Mello told the Mediamax newspaper that the increase has been monitored by the secretariat in the 79 municipalities in the state and that since the last week of April, an advance of the disease has already been identified.

“The numbers show an increase in positivity, but it is important to note that we are not in a new wave because an increase in cases in one or two weeks does not represent a new wave trend”, he explains.

The manager says that the autumn period, which drops temperatures in the midst of drought, and the increase in testing are responsible for more cases reported in the state.

“From late April to July we have a seasonal period of increased circulation of all respiratory viruses, including Covid-19. We need to be vigilant and maintain all preventive measures “.

The secretariat advises that every resident with symptoms of respiratory disease look for the nearest health unit to test. The SES reinforces that there is no shortage of tests in the state.

Even with the increase in notifications, the occupation of beds in hospitals remains stable and this, according to experts, shows that most cases are mild. The lower severity of cases is also a consequence of the advance of vaccination in the State. From the beginning of vaccination until now, MS has 5.7 million doses applied.

Teen vaccination

Open to teenagers between 12 and 17 years old, vaccination of the third booster dose against covid there is no high demand in Campo Grande this Monday (30).

The third dose is open to everyone ages 12 to 17 who took the second dose at least four months ago. Immunocompromised persons over 18 years of age who have taken dose 2 28 days ago can also be vaccinated.

Check out the full immunization schedule below:

*Material updated at 12:11 pm to update information at the request of SES-MS.