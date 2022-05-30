Municipality in MT registers report of suspected case of monkeypox and enters a state of alert

The Municipality of Cáceres, 220 km from Cuiabá, registered a report of a suspected case of monkeypox and entered a state of alert on Thursday (26). The municipality borders the city of San Matías, in Bolivia. The country has a suspected case of the disease.

A 26-year-old Bolivian man was isolated in the city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra on Thursday with symptoms similar to monkeypox.

According to the Municipal Health Secretary of Cáceres, Elis Fernanda de Melo Silva, the municipality will remain on alert as long as there is a risk.

“We had a complaint that a person crossed the border with an arm full of lesions characteristic of the disease. People who see characteristic cases can report it to Health Surveillance, or any health unit in our municipality,” he said.

Cáceres enters a state of alert for a suspected case of monkeypox

The secretary emphasized that the complaint was informal and they do not know, so far, if the case is real, but as a precaution they went on alert.

“Our concern is because it is a disease that spreads very quickly. We have just gone through a pandemic, we are already on alert and afraid of experiencing an outbreak or epidemic of a new disease again,” he said.

The secretary explained that if the municipality notifies any suspicious case, a sanitary barrier will be made that is part of the contingency plan of Cáceres.

Initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion.

Skin lesions first develop on the face and then spread to other parts of the body. The skin lesions look like those of chickenpox or syphilis until they form a crust, which then falls off.