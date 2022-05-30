NASA announces new solar sail project for spacecraft

Diffractive solar sails can enable missions to hard-to-reach places, such as orbits over the Sun's poles, according to NASA.

Diffractive solar sails could allow missions to hard-to-reach places, such as orbits over the Sun’s poles, according to NASA. Image is an illustration of the project (Photo: MacKenzi Martin/NASA)

NASA has revealed plans to develop a new solar sail system for a demonstration mission around the Sun. The project, dubbed Diffractive Solar Sailing, won Phase III of the Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program, promoted by the organization to support innovative space technologies.

To evaluate the equipment, NASA plans to send spacecraft to explore the poles of the Sun – the mission received a budget of US$ 2 million. “With our team’s combined expertise in optics, aerospace, traditional solar navigation and metamaterials, we hope to enable scientists to see the Sun like never before,” said Amber Dubill, project leader.

In the past, the candlestick system has even been tested by some countries. For example, in 2010, the Japanese probe Ikaros used it in space. Later, a spacecraft from the US space agency itself used a solar sail while orbiting the Earth.

The difference now, NASA points out, is the cutting edge of using diffraction, a process that uses the pressure of sunlight to propel spacecraft. Candles use small gratings to take advantage of diffraction, which causes light to spread as it passes through an aperture, explains The Next Web.

As a result, spacecraft can maximize available solar energy. Furthermore, while existing solar sails force tradeoffs between power and navigation, the concept amplifies propulsion without sacrificing manoeuvrability.

