New 8BitDo gamer controller arrives with DISCOUNT and FREE on Aliexpress

8Bitdo, the gaming hardware company with a focus on retro themes, is launching a new gamer controller with a discount on AliExpress and free shipping. Compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S consoles as well as Windows 10 and 11, the new 8Bitd’s control will come out for BRL 205. But that is not all! you First 500 buyers will receive a special freebie: 1 month free Xbox Game Pass membership – Ultimate and also an 8Bitdo themed pin.

Compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PCs with Windows 10 and 11 OS;

3.5mm jack audio input;

Two pro rear buttons;

8Bitdo software allows customization of button settings and creation of custom profiles for different games;

Sensitivity adjustment, vibration control;

8BitDo software available for PC, Xbox, Android and iOS;

Dimensions: 146.7mm x 103.6mm;

USB-C connection;

Wire length: 3 meters.

The worldwide launch of the new 8Bitdo gamer controller for Xbox and Windows devices arrives on Aliexpress with a 10% discount, starting at R$ 205 and gifts for the first 500 buyers. Although the discount is not necessarily significant, the free 1-month subscription to Game Pass Ultimate (R$ 44.99 per month) is a good opportunity to take advantage of the extensive catalog of games on Microsoft’s subscription service. With games like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 7 and also Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxythe service is constantly updated and the promotion is a good opportunity to start playing some of the biggest games of the moment with the new gamer controller from 8Bitdo.

