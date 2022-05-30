‘Only the adjustment does not solve’, says executive of Central Nacional Unimed | Economy

Sophia Bernardes ANS approved an increase of up to 15.5%

The digital shift brought about by the pandemic will transform the operation of health plan companies in the coming years, says Luiz Paulo Tostes Coimbra, director-president of Central Nacional Unimed (CNU), the national operator of Unimed’s health plans.

CNU joined a start-up hub in São Paulo, in search of innovative solutions. He stresses that good management is key. It is negotiating stakes in companies in the provider network, which allows it to verticalize operations, gain scale and reduce costs. And it evaluates partnership with funds that could pave the way for CNU to reach Amil.

Enter the Brasil Econômico channel on Telegram and stay on top of all the news of the day. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal



What has changed in the health sector with the pandemic?

The pandemic accelerated mergers and acquisitions, but above all changes in the operations of health plans. If digital was already growing significantly, it exploded and was very important. The operation of health plans in the coming years will change substantially, because there is a worldwide trend of disintermediation.

Between the customer and the service provider, there is an intermediation made by the operator, by the administrator, by the broker. Technology will facilitate this interaction and reduce intermediation a little. CNU’s main business is the operation of health plans for large companies and entities, and is attentive to these changes.

If the intermediation is not good, can it be left out?

We have to make this flow very simple and reduce the flow of this cost, because the client had a very large loss of income. And people’s ability to pay is being eroded. We need to give more access to quality healthcare and be closer to people. And the way is technology. There are many start-ups interested in the path of health care. We have an innovation cell, called Tronko, which has been working with this perspective.

Does CNU buy start-ups?

We’re on the way. At the end of April, we started a partnership with a start-up unit in São Paulo, the State Innovation Center. And we talked to a start-up incentive fund. It is an equity fund that would allow for more mature start-ups to be financed.

Is primary health care key to reducing costs?

They sold this issue as a magic solution in a country that does not have the training of doctors focused on primary care. We train more specialists. There needs to be primary care, general practitioners, more comprehensive medicine, but with secondary care connected to this evolution. Primary care, if done comprehensively, will solve 80% of things.

But there is no professional for that. Another point is the fee for service payment model (which pays for the service provided). For 20 years we have argued that it is wrong, but we have not found a way. There are some being traced, but we haven’t been able to change it in its characteristic of paying for illness, not health.

We need to find a way, the more health people have, the better the remuneration of professionals.

And how to do it then?

We are not going to reduce costs just for the sake of reducing. Let’s reduce waste. There are worldwide protocols, evidence-based medicine. It’s no use going to the doctor and he asks for 50 tests, which is very common. Remunerations are linked to this.

So, we have to end waste, have protocols. It is not possible to do CT and MRI of everyone who arrives at the emergency room. What matters in the end is whether the customer was well attended, had the correct diagnosis, recovered. At CNU, Seguros Unimed had one expertise, and Central Nacional had another.

We brought the two teams together and created a company called Integra Unimed, which has been operating since January bringing together the best practices of each one, in relation to the network, to carry out audits, programs that could interact with the network in order to reduce waste. There is a plan for a significant cost reduction of around R$ 600 million for the year 2022. It is always a difficult discussion, which needs to bring gains, because today there is no money to pay for all this waste. We need to be aware of this so that the market is balanced.

Is it the same for individual plans?

We have the corporate corporate and we have some entities in the corporate by membership. And a small part of our individual portfolio. These are portfolios that we were forced to assume, especially in São Paulo, with the loss of Unimed Paulistana and Unimed São Paulo.

We do not sell plans to individuals. It’s a small, old portfolio, with 13,500 customers, which brings a brutal annual loss. Last year it was R$ 100 million.

The problem is the readjustment?

The readjustment does not cover. When we took over these portfolios, back in the day, there was pressure for us to practice prices below what we had calculated. The sharing has already started low, and the readjustments are not enough to cover the cost of people who have greater use.

We are doing a program to give more attention to these people. It’s no use reducing costs, you have to improve care so that they get less sick. Even in business plans, the readjustment alone does not solve the problem. It takes management.

I took over CNU on March 30 of last year. We ended the first four months of the year with a negative result of R$78 million. It took intense work to achieve a cost reduction of R$515 million (costs totaled R$7 billion) and to close the year with a positive result of more than R$50 million.

Individual plans will have a record readjustment of 15.5%…

The ANS readjustment regulates individual plans. CNU sells corporate contracts, whose adjustments are established based on the commercial relationship between the contracting company and the operator. The individual readjustment follows the ANS formula, a legal provision, and makes up part of the losses.

The index reflects, for the second year, impacts of the pandemic, so it should be analyzed in conjunction with the 8.19% reduction in tuition in 2021. In practice, individual plans will have a correction of 6% per year in two years. It is necessary to consider the weight of inflation and claims ratio (use rate) of the plans, which, according to FenaSaúde, jumped from 76.2% in 2020 to 86.2%.

Do you plan acquisitions?

We are growing very organically. Last year, we grew 14.2% in the portfolio. But we don’t have much room for growth with acquisitions like the ones that have been made. Often, companies listed on the stock exchange pay a value far above the market valuation by another company. We started talking to a vertical operator in the interior of the country, and our assessment was that it was worth R$50 million. A listed company offered R$ 150 million, because this is within its multiple on the stock exchange, what it will value is paid for. So, we got out of this contest. I don’t believe they can monetize enough to cover that price difference.

Would you consider buying Amil?

It depends. We have discussed opportunities with funds and banks, we were willing to talk. What is important to support the National Central? Our management capability. We have already been approached by funds so that they can make the investment and we, the management. It’s a possibility.