Overwatch and CoD Teams Owe Blizzard About $400 Million

Developer has earned more than US$ 200 million in the last five years with the franchises

THE Activision Blizzard back into trouble. According to journalist Jacob Wolf, the teams participating in the franchises of overwatch and Call of Duty owe between $390 million and $420 million to the developer. Also according to Wolf, the delays would be due to a postponement because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In all, each of the 20 participants in the Overwatch League owes between $6 million and $7.5 million. This would generate a total of $120 and $150 million.

In the Call of Duty League, teams owe approximately $22.5 million each. The only amount paid by the franchises was the initial amount, about $2.5 million, before the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020. Call of Duty payment terms varied, with the franchise price starting at $25. million, as reported by ESPN.

Initially, the franchises requested the postponement of payments in September 2020, after the pandemic stopped the planet. At the time, the group said it would make the payments in September 2022. But with that deadline approaching, they asked for a further postponement — this time to early 2024.

During the pandemic, the Overwatch League was able to match the price of its franchises. Thus, the value of the 12 initial franchises, purchased in 2017, is the same as the value of the eight members of the 2018 expansion.

The new total price for the Overwatch League franchise was approximately $16 million – with teams already paying between $7.5 million and $10 million each. This means that Activision Blizzard has received around $200 million in payouts from the Overwatch League over the past five years.

In 2017, the Overwatch League charged its original 12 franchises $20 million each, according to an ESPN report, making it the most expensive esports league at the time. In 2018, the league sold eight expansion slots at prices ranging from $27 million to $35 million.

