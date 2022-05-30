Patient with suspected monkeypox is from Fortaleza and has not been with sick people

The patient from Ceará with suspected monkeypoxs, or Monkeypox, is a resident of the city of fortressa, the State Capital. The information was released by the Secretary of Health of Ceará (Sesa). The case is one of the first suspicions of the presence of the disease in Brazil, released this Monday, 30, by the Ministry of Health. Another case is investigated in Santa Catarina.

According to Sesa, it was not identified that the patient had traveled to areas where cases of the disease were confirmed. The person has also not had contact with people with monkeypox. Therefore, the main diagnostic suspicion so far is chickenpox, also known as chickenpox. However, the case remains under investigation.

“Sesa’s health surveillance continues to monitor the case”, says the note from the secretary. “All the recommended measures were applied, such as home isolation, search for contacts and collection of material for exams, which is in processing.”

The case is only considered confirmed after laboratory molecular testing (qPCR and/or sequencing) that identifies the Monkeypox virus. The information is from the alert note released by the Secretary of Health of Ceará (Sesa). The Ministry of Health pointed out that there are no confirmed cases of the disease in Brazil.

