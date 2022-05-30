Pedro Paulo Rangel has a diagnosed disease and details about his condition

Pedro Paulo Rangel surprised by talking about his health status after being diagnosed with a chronic illness recently

One of the biggest actors of Brazilian television, Pedro Paulo Rangel surprised when he made a report about his health status recently. He was diagnosed with a chronic illness, but he still made it clear that he can continue working, contrary to what has been circulating on social media recently.

“I have seen news that I am sick, that I have stopped working. I wanted to deny it. In fact, I have a chronic disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), caused by smoking”, he revealed in a conversation with columnist Patrícia Kogut, who writes a blog about television news in the newspaper O Globo.

Pedro Paulo Rangel broke the silence

“That absolutely doesn’t stop me from working. I take medicine, I have a routine. I do physical therapy. I just can’t walk many meters, I can’t, it makes me short of breath. But on stage I walk perfectly,” said the man, who later vented about how he manages to get out of the house and get around.

“On the streets I use a scooter. It’s my way of getting out of the house and getting around. I don’t want to walk and stop every hundred meters to breathe. I’m not an invalid in bed. It was really annoying when I read this. It’s unpleasant”, he vented about the current moment of his health, whose disease was discovered in 2020.

“Treacherous Disease”

“She shows no signs, it’s a treacherous disease. When she appears, drool. It has no cure, it is irreversible and progressive. I had already stopped smoking, but the damage was done. And I’m a hardcore ex-smoker. I can’t see someone with a cigarette in front of me. I say: ‘Don’t do that, look at my situation’”, fired the actor.

