Pedro Paulo Rangel has a diagnosed disease and details about his condition

Jenni Smith 3 hours ago Health Comments Off on Pedro Paulo Rangel has a diagnosed disease and details about his condition 1 Views

Pedro Paulo Rangel surprised by talking about his health status after being diagnosed with a chronic illness recently

One of the biggest actors of Brazilian television, Pedro Paulo Rangel surprised when he made a report about his health status recently. He was diagnosed with a chronic illness, but he still made it clear that he can continue working, contrary to what has been circulating on social media recently.

“I have seen news that I am sick, that I have stopped working. I wanted to deny it. In fact, I have a chronic disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), caused by smoking”, he revealed in a conversation with columnist Patrícia Kogut, who writes a blog about television news in the newspaper O Globo.

Pedro Paulo Rangel broke the silence

“That absolutely doesn’t stop me from working. I take medicine, I have a routine. I do physical therapy. I just can’t walk many meters, I can’t, it makes me short of breath. But on stage I walk perfectly,” said the man, who later vented about how he manages to get out of the house and get around.

Actor Pedro Paulo Ranger talks about chronic illness
Actor Pedro Paulo Ranger talks about chronic illness

“On the streets I use a scooter. It’s my way of getting out of the house and getting around. I don’t want to walk and stop every hundred meters to breathe. I’m not an invalid in bed. It was really annoying when I read this. It’s unpleasant”, he vented about the current moment of his health, whose disease was discovered in 2020.

“Treacherous Disease”

“She shows no signs, it’s a treacherous disease. When she appears, drool. It has no cure, it is irreversible and progressive. I had already stopped smoking, but the damage was done. And I’m a hardcore ex-smoker. I can’t see someone with a cigarette in front of me. I say: ‘Don’t do that, look at my situation’”, fired the actor.

William Bonner alongside Natasha and Fátima Bernardes (Photo: Disclosure)

William Bonner’s wife, after journalist meets Fátima, exposes separation and confirms: “Because of this”

Renata Vasconcellos

Renata Vasconcellos ends marriage of years and assumes a new relationship that leaves the public stunned

Carolina Ferraz surprised with an interview (Photo: Reproduction)

Carolina Ferraz, after a lawsuit against Globo, talks about her career as an actress years after becoming a presenter

YOUTUBE VIDEO: 🚨Mass layoff at Globo; Journalist blames Bolsonaro

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

How can integrative practices help in the self-care of nursing professionals?

Rate our content: There was an error making your request, please try again! OK Thanks! …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved