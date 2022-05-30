Physicists Predict Earth Could Become Chaotic World Soon

New research, published April 21 in the arXiv database, provides an overview of the full potential impact of human activity on the climate – an unpleasant and worrying picture.

While the study does not demonstrate a complete simulation of a climate model, it does provide an overview of where we are headed if we do not alter our current course on this impact of climate change and the use of fossil fuels, according to the study’s authors, scientists at the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Porto, Portugal.

“The implications of climate change are well known (droughts, heat waves, extreme phenomena, etc.),” said researcher Orfeu Bertolami. “If the Earth System enters the region of chaotic behavior, we can have every hope of solving the problem somehow.”

Changes in Earth’s climate

The Earth periodically undergoes major changes in its weather patterns, going from one equilibrium point to another. These changes typically occur due to external factors such as changes in Earth’s orbit, or a massive increase in volcanic activity.

However, previous research suggests that we are now entering a new phase, driven by human activity. As humans release more carbon into the atmosphere, we create a new era, the Anthropocene, a period when climate systems are influenced by man, something the planet has never experienced before.

In the new study, the researchers modeled the introduction of the Anthropocene as a new transitional phase. Just like the transition phases in a material, which go from one state to another, such as liquid to gas, other systems can go through transition phases – in this case, the Earth’s climate system.

A certain equilibrium point in the terrestrial climate generates predictable seasons and climates across the planet, while a transitional phase leads to a new pattern in these seasons and climates. When the Earth’s climate goes through a transitional phase, it means that the Earth is experiencing a sudden and rapid change in its weather patterns.

Climate change is pushing hurricanes to their extremes. In 2018, Hurricane Michael (shown in this digitally enhanced image) became the first Category 5 hurricane to hit Florida, USA. Image: Roberto Machado Noa/Getty Images

The logistics of order and chaos in Earth’s climate

If human activity is bringing about a transitional phase in the Earth’s climate, it means that we are causing the planet to develop a new set of weather patterns. And defining what those patterns are is one of the biggest problems in climate science.

Where is Earth’s climate headed? This significantly depends on our activity in the coming decades. The scientists used a mathematical tool called a logistic map to analyze the question, where they use variables that can grow to a certain limit, measuring their effects.

Our influence on the environment is growing, something that has been going on for more than a century. But this will have a limit, according to the researchers, such as the increase in human population, or the maximum level of carbon-emitting activities. At a certain point, future carbon emissions will reach a threshold, and the researchers have found a logistical map that can capture the future trajectory of that emission.

They explored different ways in which this logistical map evolved, analyzing variables such as the human population, the introduction of carbon-reducing strategies, and better and more efficient technologies.

When they discovered how man’s carbon footprint could evolve over time, they used the information to examine how Earth’s climate would evolve through this transitional phase caused by our species.

In the best case, when humanity reaches this limit on carbon emissions, the climate would stabilize at a new temperature, which would be higher, but still stable. This high temperature, in general, is bad for the human species, because it raises the sea level, as well as extreme weather events.

Drought due to climate change.

But at least it’s stable: the Anthropocene would look like other climatic epochs that came before it, just warmer, and it would have regular, predictable weather patterns.

In the worst case, the researchers found that the Earth’s climate reaches a chaotic state – even mathematical chaos. In this chaotic system, there is no balance, no predictable patterns.

A chaotic climate would have seasons that would change rapidly every decade (or every year). It would become impossible to determine where the planet’s climate was headed.

“Chaotic behavior means that it will be impossible to predict the behavior of the Earth System in the future, even if we are absolutely sure of its current state,” Bertolami said. “It will mean that any ability to control and direct the Earth System to a state of equilibrium that favors the habitability of the biosphere will be lost.”

What’s even more worrying is that the researchers have found that, upon passing a certain critical point in Earth’s temperature, a cycle of feedback may begin, making the chaotic outcome inevitable.

There are signs that we may have passed that point, but it’s not too late to avoid total disaster.