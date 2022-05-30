Prosecutor investigates complaint about lack of medicines and EPIs in UBS in Teresina

Photo: Renato Andrade / Cidadeverde.com

The prosecutor of the 29th District Attorney of Teresina investigates a complaint about the lack of medicines and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at the Basic Health Unit Ivan Sobral, in the Novo Horizonte neighborhood, Southeast of Teresina.

In the ordinance that deals with the complaint, the prosecutor asks that the lack of coordinator in that health unit, pharmacist, PPE and medicines be investigated.

the complaint (click here and check) was based on an inspection report sent by the Municipal Health Council, which found the irregularities.

The portal green city.com was at UBS Ivan Cabral and spoke with some professionals who preferred not to identify themselves. In the interview, they confirmed that medicines and PPE are lacking, but denied the lack of pharmacist and coordinator.

“We have a coordinator, Jully Anne. She is very active. We also have a pharmacist who is just not at the unit today because she has been attested for two days because she contracted Covid ”, said one of the UBS employees.

However, UBS professionals who spoke to the report stated that in fact there is a lack of medicines and a shortage of PPE.

“Dipyrone, paracetamol, metformin, used for the treatment of diabetes, hidraplex, which we use for patients who need hydration, among others, are missing. Some of these medicines have been out of stock for two or three months,” added the UBS employee.

Photo: Renato Andrade / Cidadeverde.com

What does the FMS say?

O green city.com contacted the Municipal Health Foundation, which checked the complaint to find out about the situation at the UBS. In a note, FMS said that the South regional reported that the complaint is not valid and stressed that UBS has a coordinator. “The UBS do not have a pharmacist, but they have a technician who is in the pharmacy dispensing medicines,” said the agency. Regarding the PPE, the FMS informed that the devices are in the UBS.

Lack of medicines in Piauí

The situation of lack of medicines is repeated in several pharmacies in Teresina and in municipalities in the interior of Piauí. Pharmacies are suffering from a lack of essential medicines for the treatment of diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, zika and flu.

The president of Sincofarma-PI (Union of Retail Pharmaceutical Products of Piauí), Francisco Lopes, said that some factors have caused the low in stocks, among them the high demand caused by the increase in dengue cases.

Among the medicines lacking in Piauí pharmacies are antibiotics, such as liquid amoxicillin 250, 400 and 400 + potassium clavulanate and azithromycin 600 and 900 mg. Other examples cited by the president of Sincofarma-PI are analgesics and antipyretics, such as dipyrone, novalgin solution, children’s paracetamol solution and children’s tylenol.

The union also highlights that another factor responsible for the low in drug inventories is the high in the dollar.

Nathaniel Lima

[email protected]