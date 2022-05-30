PS Plus June 2022: Games appear on the internet

The possible June 2022 PS Plus line-up ended up on the internet appearing ahead of time. Unlike the last few times, it was not Dealabs website (which has been hitting the monthly games accurately in recent months) who got the advance information. According to the Area Jugones portal, the following games will appear on the service:

This one still no is the official PS Plus lineup for June 2022. Treat the information as a speculation, until Sony officially confirms it next Wednesday (01).

More on possible PS Plus games for June 2022

With God of War among the options, the possible June 2022 PS Plus line-up still has two other options. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl may arrive on the service and expand the subscribers’ multiplayer games catalog.

God of War

Living as a man, outside the shadow of the gods, Kratos must adapt to uncharted lands, unexpected threats, and a second chance at being a father. Together with his son, Atreus, the two will venture into the wild Nordic forests and fight to fulfill a deeply personal mission.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

The game allows players to fight in a team of 4 and compete with other teams online! Graphically, Shinobi Striker has also been redone in an entirely different style. Lead your team and fight online to see who are the best ninjas!

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

With a power-packed cast of heroes from the Nickelodeon universe, battle characters like SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Danny Phantom, Hey Arnold!, Rugrats: Little Angels and more to see who’s the strongest in the cartoon world .

Did you enjoy the supposed PS Plus games of June 2022? Tell us!