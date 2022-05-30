R-23M Kartech: Soviets have already sent a cannon into space

Although the Outer Space Treaty forbids the use of weapons in space, this did not prevent the then Soviet Union from firing the first shot — and the only one known to date — from a cannon in orbit.

As highlighted by the British expressthe weapon was installed on the Salyut-3 space station and successfully tested on January 24, 1975. However, the use of this space cannon was a secret for over 40 years.

The Soviet weapon was a response to a US Air Force project from the 1960s, which intended to launch the “Manned Orbital Laboratory” (MOL). The idea was to use a space station to carry out orbital surveillance, in addition to carrying out military operations. The American project was canceled in 1969, but that did not make the Soviets give up the idea of ​​putting military stations with defensive weapons into orbit.

In all, the Soviet Union launched seven space stations into space as part of the Salyut program throughout the 1970s. But at least three are believed to have had military intentions.

In the case of Salyut-3 – launched in June 1974 – the station was secretly named “Almaz” (“Diamond” in Russian) and was equipped with a modified version of the Rikhter R-23. The weapon resembled a revolver and was developed in the late 1950s, being used as an automatic cannon for aircraft.

In total, the space station spent seven months in orbit, receiving the Soyuz-14 crew for 15 days. The Soyuz-15 spacecraft, on the other hand, faced problems trying to dock with the station, including a near collision, something that was denied by the Soviet authorities at the time. Faced with the failure of the docking system, the Soviets decided to bring the manned spacecraft back to Earth and destroy Salyut-3, causing it to crash and burn in the atmosphere.

The cannon test in space

The weapon — dubbed the R-23M Kartech — was capable of rapid-firing 14.5-millimeter projectiles that could hit targets up to 3.2 km away. According to the website Interesting Engineering, andit is estimated that the cannon could fire from 950 to 5,000 rounds per minute, launching projectiles of 200 grams at a speed of 690 meters per second.

Despite achieving good results on the ground, firing a weapon in space involves a number of variables and potential problems. The first is that the cannon had a limited firing range, which meant the entire space station would need to maneuver to aim at a given target. In addition, the station would need to activate the thrusters simultaneously with the cannon, to prevent weapon recoil.

Given the uncertainties about what the weapon could do to Salyut-3, the cannon test was conducted only when the space station was uninhabited. In addition, the firing takes place hours before the destruction of the station, to camouflage the military test. According to sources, the cannon fired one to three bursts of 20 projectiles in total, with all of them burning in the Earth’s atmosphere.

It is believed that US intelligence services at the time had knowledge of Soviet military space stations.

Months after the space cannon test, the United States and the Soviet Union declared the official end of the space race. Despite being at the height of the Cold War, the Americans and Soviets made a symbolic space mission of cooperation when the Apollo 18 and Soyuz 19 spacecraft docked in space on July 17, 1975.