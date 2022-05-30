Rare meteor storm will be visible in the early hours of Tuesday (31)

Rare meteor shower will be visible in Brazil this Monday (30) and Tuesday (31). (Photo: Getty Creative)

The month of May will end with a meteor storm. The show will take place at dawn between this Monday (30) and Tuesday (31), according to astronomers. The phenomenon will be better observed in North America, but in part of the Brazilian sky it will be possible to be enchanted by a true light show.

According to information from the g1 portal, thousands of meteors per hour must cross the horizon, something that last occurred only in 1833.

A meteor storm happens when rock fragments from celestial bodies enter the Earth’s atmosphere. And on Tuesday night, the planet is expected to vertically cross a dense region of debris that is the result of ruptures that occurred in a comet in 1995. These ruptures produced an immense amount of dust that was thrown into space.

Annually, this trail of dust left by the comet generates a meteor shower called Tau-Herculides, of smaller proportion. But Tuesday’s experience will be dizzying, according to scientists, as projections indicate one of the biggest storms ever seen, continued a report by the g1 portal.

Around 00:00 on Tuesday, therefore, the first rain should occur, when Earth will pass through the trails of debris left by a comet in 1892 and 1941.

For this “outbreak”, up to 50 meteors per hour are expected. The maximum expression however should occur around 2:15 am, when basic modeling indicates ten to 100 thousand meteors per hour during the maximum.

Astronomers advise observing the phenomenon away from urban centers and in dark places.