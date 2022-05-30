Reinforcement against Covid for teenagers in DF starts this Monday

The booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17 begins to be offered this Monday (30/5), in the Federal District.

According to the Ministry of Health, application of the booster should be administered four months after the last dose of the vaccine schedule. In the DF, 173,337 adolescents are able to receive the immunization against Covid-19 again.

According to the Secretary of Health of the DF, General Manoel Pafiadache, the expansion follows Technical Note No. 35 of the Ministry of Health, released on Friday (27/5).

“The arrival of the third dose for people over 12 years old mainly reinforces safety in schools, in addition to increasing the protection of young people who usually live together in groups”, said Pafiadache.

Inventory

The Department of Health identified a sufficient number of doses of Coronavac to start the application. Even so, the ministry asked the Ministry of Health to replenish Pfizer stocks.

The DF has 268,474 adolescents aged 12 to 17 years. Of this total, 241,783 received the first dose (D1) and 194,898 were immunized with the second dose (D2).

Vaccination points are updated daily on the Health Department website. Locations can be found at these links.

