Rugged smartphone with two screens worth it? – All in Technology

Unpopular among Brazilians, the Doogee brand has been in existence since 2013 and produces various electronics, including robust and resistant smartphones. About 1 year ago, our team had the pleasure of reviewing the Doogee S88 Plus, which impressed with its beefy 10,000mAh battery. And now, we’re in hand with one of the company’s latest releases, the S98. Is he good? Find out below in a brief review!

Retail Box & Accessories

Upon receiving and opening the package for the Doogee S98, we noticed a special care by the manufacturer regarding the accessories included. Unlike many brands out there, Doogee still ships in the retail box a fast charger (more on that later) and a protective anti-explosion film (the device comes with a standard film applied at the factory.). Other than that, items like the data cable and even an accessory to open the charging cover are present.

Design & Back Screen

Although it looks similar to its predecessor models in terms of design, the S98 features a lighter and thinner body, making everyday use more comfortable. Obviously, this is due to the 6,000 mAh battery, a much smaller number compared to the 10,000 mAh of the S88 Plus. However, the great charm of this model is its touch-sensitive rear display that has some interesting functions. In addition, the material used gives an impression of a premium and resistant product.

Returning to the rear display, it offers features such as answering calls, seeing the time and switching your music. To access all this, just give two taps on the back screen. In addition, Doogee also allows you to use other watch skins that can be changed through the smartphone’s settings menu.

Main Screen & Construction

Unlike the Doogee V20 which came with an OLED screen, the S98 uses a 6.3 inch IPS LCD display. However, there is a “vivid mode” in the screen configurations that deliver more intense colors and closer to an OLED. In addition, the high resolution Full HD+ and the brightness of 500 nits are enough for the user to view their contents even under sunlight.

Speaking of construction, the S98 follows the trend of other rugged smartphones and also has Military, IP68 and IP69K certifications. In our tests, the device was able to play video submerged in water for 30 minutes and did not suffer any damage. In addition, the company guarantees extra strength on the screen with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Check out how it fared in the water resistance test below:

cameras

Doogee has been evolving when it comes to cameras and with the S98 it was no different. For those who don’t know, the device comes with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 20MP night vision sensor. Practically speaking, the main lens captures photos with a good level of detail and good colors in daylight. However, the night mode has room for improvement and we hope to see this in a future update.

About the ultrawide lens, it serves well for those who want to capture a wider image, but of course, the final quality of the photos is much lower when compared to the main sensor. However, the big trump card goes to the night vision camera, which gained autofocus and managed to take good pictures even in no light. In addition, the device takes good selfies with its 16MP front sensor.

Performance & System

To save money, Doogee used a Helio G96 chip from MediaTek in the S98, which scores around 300,000 points on AnTuTu. Although not a top of the line, this processor is capable of running games and applications with good fluidity and does not cause crashes. In addition, the device comes with 8GB of RAM and this helps a lot in terms of multitasking.

Regarding the system, the S98 comes out of the box running the latest version of Google’s operating system, Android 12. Without many changes, Doogee’s interface is well optimized and fluid, marrying well with the device’s hardware. In addition, the settings are well-organized and the menus positioned in a way that facilitates everyday use.

Drums

As mentioned at the beginning, the S98 has a 6,000 mAh battery. Although it is a smaller number than we are used to seeing in robust devices, it still delivers excellent autonomy. In our tests, the model lost only 3% of power running 30 minutes of video with the screen at medium brightness. And the 33W fast charging boosts the battery from 0% to 80% in about 1 hour, which is great for smartphones in this category.

But in the end, is it worth it?

By calmly analyzing the above questions, we concluded that Doogee has put a lot of effort to deliver the best for the price charged. As seen, the S98 does well in terms of construction, design and doesn’t disappoint in terms of screen, hardware and battery either. As a bonus, it still captures good photos and the night vision camera is an excellent help in times when you don’t have any light.

Therefore, we recommend buying this smartphone! To learn more details about it and how to get it, visit the official Doogee website.