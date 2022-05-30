Rumor: Killzone VR in development

Sony Interactive Entertainment may be preparing the Killzone series to return, but it probably won’t be the way you’d like to see the Guerrilla Games series return from its hibernation.

According to recent rumors, PlayStation was preparing a new Killzone game for virtual reality, but decided to postpone the project to present it as a game for PlayStation VR2, the next-generation virtual reality helmet it is preparing for the PlayStation 5.

This Killzone VR was reportedly in development at Supermassive Games, who previously worked on games for the PSVR, but PlayStation was not happy with the progress made and decided to hand the title over to an in-house studio. However, he did not share the studio to whom the project was handed over, but PlayStation London Studio could be a strong candidate for that role.

Sony is preparing a new State of Play for June 2 and has already confirmed that during this almost 30-minute presentation we will have news about games for the company’s new generation virtual reality.

Recently, PlayStation also confirmed that it is preparing 20 games for the launch of PSVR2, first-party and third-party titles, ensuring that it will invest in the device according to the sales it achieves.



