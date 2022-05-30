S20 FE in the 4G version is on sale at R$ 1700 – Tudo em Tecnologia

The Galaxy S20 FE 4G is still in stock in Brazil and is a great option for those looking for a smartphone with good cameras and advanced hardware. And today, the smartphone has a super discount at R$ 1700 in cash or R$ 1889 in up to 8 equal installments on the credit card.

Equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 865 chip, the Galaxy S20 FE 4G is able to run apps and games with excellent fluidity. Another attraction is its 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display that supports up to 120 Hz refresh rate. In addition, the rugged construction has an IP68 rating that protects it from water and dust.

Speaking of cameras, the smartphone features a 32MP front lens that can be used for both selfies and video calls. There’s also a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera with up to 30X zoom. The rest of the features also include a 4,500mAh battery, in-display fingerprint scanner and guaranteed update to Android 12.

Galaxy S20 FE – Features:

Screen: 6.5 inch OLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate

6.5 inch OLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate Processor: Snapdragon 865

Snapdragon 865 RAM: 6GB / 8GB

6GB / 8GB Internal storage: 128GB / 256GB

128GB / 256GB Back camera: 12MP + 12MP + 8MP (Main, Wide, 3x Zoom Telephoto)

12MP + 12MP + 8MP (Main, Wide, 3x Zoom Telephoto) Frontal camera: 32MP

32MP Dimensions: 74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4 mm

74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4 mm Weight: 190 grams

190 grams Battery: 4,500 mAh, 25W wired charging (15W in-box charger), 10W wireless charging, reverse charging;

Others: IP68 water resistance, on-screen fingerprint reader

On a special offer, the Galaxy S20 FE 4G is a great value for money for those who don’t want to import their smartphone from China. However, just follow the steps below to get the best price:

Install the American App

Open the link below with App Americanas:

Green

In the cart use the coupon: MORE10

