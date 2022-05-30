Seven Gmail Tips and Tricks to Make You More Productive | Email

Gmail has some little-known features that can improve the user experience on the platform. The functions allow from making the inbox more organized to speeding up navigation in the service using keyboard shortcuts. You can also customize labels, schedule emails to be sent, change your inbox type, and much more. Activating these tools is simple and allows you to save time to send emails or search for messages in the inbox, for example. In the list below, check out seven Gmail tips and tricks to help you be more productive.

7 Netflix Tricks You’re Not Using But Should

1 of 8 Gmail’s “hidden” features can improve platform navigation; meet — Photo: Justin Morgan/Unsplash Gmail’s “hidden” features can improve navigation on the platform; meet — Photo: Justin Morgan/Unsplash

Gmail or Outlook, which is better? Join the TechTudo Forum

Gmail labels are for organizing your inbox messages. In addition to the traditional yellow star, it is possible to add new colors and formats to the labels. Thus, the user can differentiate important emails more easily and save time when searching for messages. Exclamation, check, question mark and quote icons are available. Stars can be green, blue, orange and lilac.

2 of 8 Gmail has labels that go beyond the yellow stars — Photo: Reproduction/Marcela Franco Gmail has labels that go beyond the yellow stars — Photo: Reproduction/Marcela Franco

Enabling the feature is simple. On the inbox page, go to the gear icon. Then select “See all settings” and scroll down until you find “Stars”. Once that’s done, go to “all stars” so that the new markers appear. Don’t forget to save the change at the bottom of the page. From the second click on the star, the new colors and icons are displayed.

2. Schedule the sending of emails

Scheduling the sending of messages in Gmail can be very useful to advance tasks. Scheduling is done before sending the message. To do so, enter the email and then, in the text box, click on the arrow on the “Send” bar. Then select “Schedule Shipping” and choose the date and time for the appointment.

3 of 8 Gmail allows you to schedule sending emails with various time intervals — Photo: Reproduction/Maira Soares Gmail allows you to schedule sending emails with various time intervals — Photo: Reproduction/Maira Soares

3. Enable keyboard shortcuts to save time

Google’s email service lets you activate keyboard shortcuts to navigate your inbox, format text, archive and delete messages faster. The function can be activated in the website settings. To do this, go to the gear icon and then select “See all settings”. Then, search for “Keyboard Shortcuts” and choose “Keyboard Shortcuts Enabled”.

4 of 8 Gmail shortcuts can make browsing easier — Photo: Reproduction/Marcela Franco Gmail shortcuts can make browsing easier — Photo: Reproduction/Marcela Franco

Below the location where you activated the function, click on “Learn More” to view the complete list of all commands. You can go to Inbox (g+i), go to Starred Conversations (g+s), go to Sent Messages (g+t), archive (e), ignore conversation (m), report as spam ( !), among other options, without the need to use the mouse.

4. Change the inbox type and reading pane

Few know, but Gmail also allows you to use other types of inbox and reading pane. There are layout options where messages marked as important or unread emails appear first, for example. In addition, you can customize a design with the configuration you want or view up to five inboxes at the same time. The feature can help you manage messages better.

5 of 8 Gmail has different inbox layouts — Photo: Reproduction/Marcela Franco Gmail has different inbox layouts — Photo: Reproduction/Marcela Franco

In the case of the reading pane, Gmail offers three design options. It is possible to test and see which option pleases the user the most and makes the messages more organized. To view the layout types, go to the gear icon and scroll down. Then click on the options displayed on the screen to change the input box and reading pane.

5. Create filters to automate your inbox organization

Another Gmail feature that has contributed to improving productivity is the creation of filters to organize the inbox automatically. This feature is ideal for those who want to save time, since without filters it would be necessary to organize the inbox manually.

6 of 8 Tap the settings icon in the search bar to configure the filter — Photo: Reproduction/Marcela Franco Tap the settings icon in the search bar to configure the filter — Photo: Reproduction/Marcela Franco

To use the tool, go to the search bar, located at the top of the page, and choose the adjustment icon. Once this is done, fill in the blank fields according to the command and action you want to create. For example, if you want to mark all messages sent by the same user that contain the word “receipt” as important, in “From:”, enter the email address in question. In the space “contains the words”, write “receipt”. Then go to “Create filter” and select the option “Always mark as important”.

6. Expand the email unsubscribe limit

By default, Gmail allows you to unsubscribe within five seconds. But an extra feature allows you to extend this timeout and increase the chance of fixing any errors. To do this, go to “View all settings” and look for the “Cancel submission” option. Then tap the displayed seconds box where indicated and change the threshold to 10, 20 or 30 seconds. At the bottom of the page, click on “Save Changes”.

7 of 8 Increasing the sending cancellation timeout in Gmail — Photo: Reproduction/Marcela Franco Increasing the sending cancellation timeout in Gmail — Photo: Reproduction/Marcela Franco

7. Create templates to speed up message writing

Creating ready-made message templates is another cool Gmail feature. The function is ideal for users who often send the same email, even with minor changes, to multiple contacts. Those interested in creating templates should first activate the function by selecting “View all settings” and then “Advanced”. When you find the “Templates” option, choose “Enable”.

8 of 8 Gmail allows you to save message templates — Photo: Reproduction/Marcela Franco Gmail allows you to save message templates — Photo: Reproduction/Marcela Franco

Once this is done, type the message and tap the three vertical dots located at the bottom of the email text box. Then go to “Templates” and select “Save Draft as Template”. Now, every time you need to use that message, just open a message box and go to “Templates” to replicate the text.

With information from SEJ, 9to5Google and LifeHacker

See too: how to use Gmail offline in the new version