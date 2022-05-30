Seven ‘perrengues’ that everyone experienced on the Internet in the 2000s | Internet

Digital life in the 2000s was radically different from today. For starters, the internet connection was dial-up and therefore much slower and unstable. Downloading music, for example, could take hours, and the user still ran the risk of contaminating the computer with viruses when downloading. These are just some of the obstacles faced by the generation that was present in the early days of the Internet and had to learn to have patience to browse the web when there was no broadband. If you lived during that time, remember the following seven “chokes” that everyone went through on the Internet in the early 2000s.

Six functions that MSN had and that WhatsApp is missing

1 of 8 Internet in the 2000s was slow and unstable and required patience from Internet users — Photo: Disclosure/Getty Images Internet in the 2000s was slow and unstable and required patience from Internet users — Photo: Disclosure/Getty Images

If Orkut and MSN returned today, would they succeed? Comment on the TechTudo Forum

In the 2000s, the Internet was dial-up and connected to a telephone line. In practice, this meant that, while the user was connected to the web, the line would be busy, and it would not be possible to make or answer calls. The connection was mediated by a modem, which connected the computer to the line. Furthermore, only those who contracted a dial-up provider, which more or less corresponds to the plans of today’s broadband operators, could access the Internet, and entered their e-mail address and password to log in. This connection process was marked by a very loud and characteristic hiss.

2 of 8 Dial-up Internet connected the modem to the telephone line — Photo: Disclosure/Unsplash Dial-up Internet connected the modem to the telephone line — Photo: Disclosure/Unsplash

Those who lived at that time still remember that the Internet was extremely unstable and slow, so downloading light files could take hours to complete. Not to mention the fare, which was more expensive on weekdays and during business hours. The smartest ones connected at dawn or on weekends, since the price was cheaper.

2. You had to choose 15 tracks to burn a CD

Compatible with portable equipment such as car players and discman, CD was the main medium used to listen to music in the 2000s. Turns out they only had memory for 80 minutes of recording, which is equivalent to a maximum of 15 to 20 tracks. This limitation left many users indecisive.

3 out of 8 CDs allowed recording only 80 minutes of music — Photo: Unsplash CDs allowed recording only 80 minutes of music — Photo: Unsplash

In addition, music consumption was not as simple as it is today, where all you need to do is press a button on your cell phone to hear the desired song on a streaming service. At that time, in order to record songs in MP3 format and transfer them to CD, the user had to re-encode the tracks using programs like Nero.

3. Your friends have already accepted ‘secret’ testimonials on Orkut

Launched in 2004, Orkut was the most accessed social network by Brazilians in the 2000s. Among the most popular functions of the platform were testimonials, public declarations of affection that users could send to their friends. The messages were publicly displayed on the profile, in a fixed section.

4 of 8 Orkut allowed sending testimonials to friends — Photo: Reproduction/TechTudo Orkut allowed sending testimonials to friends — Photo: Reproduction/TechTudo

As Orkut did not have a feature similar to the direct messages of current social networks, the testimonials had a double function: honoring friends and talking privately, since they had to be approved by the recipient before being published. In general, the messages started with the warning “Do not accept”, but sometimes, some inattentive users approved the message by mistake. Situations like this caused a lot of discomfort among friends.

4. Have you ever faced a long waiting time to download files

In the 2000s, internet users faced a long waiting time to download files, even small ones like the one in the image below. Due to low internet speeds, it was common for the estimated time to complete a download to be days, weeks, or even years. Already downloading very heavy files, such as game executables or robust software, was an almost impossible task.

5 of 8 Estimated time to complete the download: 39 years — Photo: Reproduction/Internet Estimated time to complete the download: 39 years — Photo: Reproduction/Internet

5. Your Internet Explorer has already crashed to the point where you can draw with the error window

It was common for Internet Explorer to crash while the user tried to open heavier sites, full of flash elements, for example. A window appeared on the screen informing you that the browser had encountered a problem and needed to close. It turns out that trying to close this error window, in many cases, was a futile effort: the more the user tried to get rid of the warning, the more pop-ups appeared and filled the screen. By dragging them, it was possible to make various “drawings” on the PC. Finally, the computer had to be restarted.

6 of 8 Internet Explorer flaw allowed dragging error window and making drawings across the screen — Photo: Playback/Internet Internet Explorer flaw allowed dragging error window and making drawings across the screen — Photo: Reproduction/Internet

6. Have you downloaded viruses by mistake when using programs like eMule

Streaming services such as Deezer and Spotify, which have extensive online music libraries, did not yet exist in the 2000s. At that time, those who wanted to listen to music had only two options: buy CDs or download them over the Internet, through programs to transmit files. in P2P (peer to peer), such as eMule and Ares. As in this type of software it is the users who distribute the files, there was a great risk of infecting the computer with viruses when downloading a song or album.

7 of 8 eMule was successful as a music downloader in the 2000s — Photo: Disclosure/eMule eMule was successful as a music downloader in the 2000s — Photo: Disclosure/eMule

7. You manually updated album art in Windows Media Player

In addition to downloading music from programs like eMule, another habit of Internet users was converting YouTube videos to MP3, which made downloading tracks easier. It turns out that most of the time, this tactic didn’t download the album art. Therefore, it was necessary to search for the CD cover in Google Images and manually insert it into Windows Media Player, but the process did not always work.

8 of 8 Internet users in the 2000s valued albums organized, complete and with cover art in Windows Media Player — Photo: Reproduction/Microsoft Internet users in the 2000s valued albums organized, complete and with cover art in Windows Media Player — Photo: Reproduction/Microsoft

See too: things you’ll only remember if you used a PC in the 2000s