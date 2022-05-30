Smallpox of monkeys approaches Brazil and experts point out lack of planning

The “cousin” virus of the original smallpox is no longer restricted to the African continent and has now been detected in at least 19 countries, including neighboring Argentina.

Sputnik – The Argentine Ministry of Health confirmed, this Friday (27), the first case of the so-called monkeypox, a disease commonly found in Africa that, a few weeks ago, began to register local transmission in Europe and North America.

According to the Argentine newspaper Clarín, there is a second suspected case in the country, unrelated to the first. The ministry said it is still waiting for results from genomic sequencing to identify whether the strain of the virus is the same as the one circulating in Europe.

After eradicating smallpox in the 1970s, Brazil now appears to be facing the imminent risk of the arrival of a new variant of the disease. But is the country prepared for a possible new health crisis, still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic?

For epidemiologist Ethel Maciel, a professor at the Federal University of Espírito Santo (UFES), the moment is of concern. She recalls that Brazil no longer produces vaccines against smallpox and has not made investments in the sector.

disease lethality

The expert explains that the disease of the last century was caused by a “cousin virus” of monkeypox. And in fact, this strain, although identified in monkeys, comes from small rodents that inhabit African tropical forests.

The lethality of current smallpox is lower. While the original had a mortality rate of around 30% of infection cases, the monkey version is a milder version, but far from being negligible, which kills around 3% of those infected.

“This is a mutation of the virus, which adapted better to the human species. Thus, the virus became more transmissible from human to human. The disease was restricted to the African continent and related to people who traveled [para países africanos] or that transmitted to others, but always in connection with Africa. This is not what happens now”, points out Maciel, noting that there is already confirmation of community transmission in the United Kingdom, without any relation to the African continent.

Until last Tuesday (24), the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed 131 records of monkeypox and another 106 suspected cases since the report of the first infection, on May 7, as reported by CNN Brasil. The cases were detected in 19 different countries, where the disease is not considered endemic, according to the agency.

According to the WHO, to date, there are no specific treatments for monkeypox. Despite this, the organization says the spread of the virus “can be contained”.

That’s because the original smallpox vaccine developed in the last century can also be used to fight the current virus.

“Because the monkeypox virus is closely related to the virus that causes smallpox, the vaccine may also protect people from monkeypox infection,” says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). ), an agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

According to the CDC, vaccination after exposure to monkeypox can help prevent the disease or make it less severe.

Healthcare worker inoculates a man with a dose of CoronaVac vaccine against COVID-19 at Bogotá International Airport, Colombia, July 16, 2021 – Sputnik Brazil, 1920, 28.05.2022

The Jynneos vaccine, with an updated composition of the immunizer used in the last century, was approved in the US, in September 2019, by the regulatory body “Food and Drug Administration” (FDA). According to experts, the vaccine is 85% effective against monkeypox.

The immunizer is produced by the Danish manufacturer Bavarian Nordic.

The epidemiologist Ethel Maciel points out, however, that there is still no large-scale production of the immunizer and no move by the Brazilian government to seek to acquire doses, in case there is a need in the future.

“There was a stock of doses, because they vaccinate military personnel when they go to the combat area in Africa. The US has millions of doses and the UK has already started vaccinating health professionals, as they also had stock. Now, it is necessary to negotiate with companies that manufacture the vaccine”, said Maciel.

