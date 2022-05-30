Sniper Elite 5 #1 in the UK thanks to PlayStation versions

Rebellion saw Sniper Elite 5 take 1st place on the UK best-selling physical games list, something the previous game failed to achieve when it launched in February 2017 and took 2nd place.

With the increase in the ratio of digital versions, Sniper Elite 5 sold less than Sniper Elite 4, but it managed to better place on this list, with 90% of sales on PlayStation consoles. The availability of the game on Game Pass and the higher ratio of digital sales on Xbox consoles helps explain this difference.

Horizon Forbidden West dropped to 2nd place, but continues to sell well and keep up with PS5 consoles that leave stores for customers’ homes, while Gran Turismo 7 saw a 109% increase in sales and climbed 5 places on the list.

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, Pokémon Legends: Arceus sales and Animal Crossing: New Horizons are other games that deserve mention as they registered an increase in sales and fill Nintendo’s list of the 10 best-selling physical games.