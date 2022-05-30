Speculation points to possible iPhone 14 release dates

In recent months, many rumors have surfaced about the details of Apple’s next flagship smartphone, the long-awaited iPhone 14. From a possible processor change to likely weight upgrades to the front camera, speculations are gaining strength as the 2022 edition of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is approaching.

Based on the calendars fulfilled by Apple in recent years, speculation points to when the iPhone 14 should hit the market. Image: Apple – Disclosure

Everything indicates that, during the opening of Apple’s global event aimed at developers, which starts next Monday (6) and goes until Friday (10), the manufacturer should reveal what iOS 16, the most modern version of the brand’s mobile operating system, in addition to featuring macOS 13 software for Mac computers, watchOS for Apple Watch and tvOS for Apple TV.

According to the website Cnetas Apple tends to reveal its new iPhones on the first or second Tuesday of September, chances are good that iPhone 14 pre-orders will start the same week.

Last year, the iPhone 13 series officially debuted on the second Tuesday of September, followed by pre-orders starting on Friday, with the phones going on sale a week later.

Thus, as this year Apple should open its launch event on the 6th or 13th of September, pre-sales will be open on the following Friday, that is, on the 9th or 16th.

Usually, a week and a half after the announcements, the devices are launched on the market. Sometimes release dates are staggered for specific models, especially when introducing a new design or size. So it’s possible that the iPhone 14 lineup has more than one release date.

Source: Cnet

