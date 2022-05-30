The elderly person who lives s: the other side – VITALidade

Brazil is a developing country and in recent decades has shown a vertiginous growth of the elderly population. Currently, almost 15% of Brazilians are over 60 years of age. With this change in the Brazilian age structure, many social changes are being experienced, such as the decline in birth rates and the extension of life expectancy, in addition to the change in the morbidity and mortality profile of Brazilians.

And the structure of Brazilian homes has also undergone important transformations in recent years, such as, for example, the reduction in the capacity of family and social support for the elderly who, by choice or not, began to live alone. There are many causes for the elderly to live alone, such as the loss of a spouse, moving of children, death of close relatives, or even more desire for autonomy.

Data published in the study Health, Wellness and Aging show that, in the city of So Paulo, the fourth largest city on the planet, 15% of the elderly live alone, with more than 16,000 of them over 90 years of age.

The living condition only brings benefits, there is no doubt that the elderly gain in autonomy and ability to manage their own lives. However, living can only bring with it a feeling of loneliness, abandonment and that, accompanied by mood disorders and depression, so common in maturity, can represent a very heavy burden to be borne by the elderly.

As family members and the public health service often do not have the minimum conditions to take care of these individuals, as recommended in the National Policy for the Elderly and in the Elderly Statute, this subject can become even more vulnerable to social, economic, access difficulties health, displacement and basic care, since most of them have one or more diseases.

The elderly in general, and those who live alone, may present with high blood pressure, joint diseases and diabetes, many of them using various medications. And they report difficulties in performing basic activities of daily living, such as household chores, food, hygiene, mobility.

Reports show that these elderly people are often assisted by neighbors, volunteers, health agents or social workers. With so many difficulties and limitations, which are often evidenced even more by the act of living alone, what we realize is that, in most cases, living alone is not an option for the elderly, but the absence of it.

But for those who live alone, unfortunately, ignorance, prejudice and lack of knowledge about the aging process can end up reinforcing the idea that the elderly should stay locked up at home because it is safer. Such a mistaken idea can bring even greater difficulties in intergenerational relationships and misunderstanding of the difficulties faced by the elderly, often sick, who live alone.

Having a sense of belonging, being important and meaningful to someone, being able to count on support and solidarity from other people, gives a sense of security and allows the elderly to have social support in case of need. The absence of this social support presents itself as another problem to be faced by the elderly.

In addition to structuring the State in the care of the elderly, it is also up to us, members of society, to have initiatives that allow a better quality of life for our ancestors, such as accessing them through written and video conversation applications.

It is important that we donate part of our time to honor our elders, asking them to tell us stories, recite poems, sing songs of their choice or even say prayers for us: recognizing the vulnerability of the elderly and helping a way of recognizing in us the beauty of the life.