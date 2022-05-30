Trans couple get pregnant, have daughter and praise SUS: “Best treatment”

The trans couple Leonardo Oliveira, 22, and Arielly Germano, 20, changed their routine with the birth of their daughter, Maria Dandara, who completed one month of life on Tuesday (24/5) after having her pregnancy monitored by Sistema Único of Health (SUS). “We were very well respected. It was the best treatment I could have had”, said the father to the metropolises.

The family lives in the Jangurussu neighborhood, on the outskirts of Fortaleza (CE). The delivery was performed at the Doutor César Cals General Hospital, and the prenatal care was carried out at a health center in the municipality close to the couple’s residence. The two, despite reporting the good experience in the SUS, recognize that many people still suffer transphobia during medical care in the public and private networks.

Maria Dandara, newborn daughter of the trans couple, Leonardo Oliveira and Arielly Germano, from Fortaleza, Ceará Maria Dandara, newborn daughter of the trans couple, Leonardo Oliveira and Arielly Germano, from Fortaleza, CearáPlayback: Instagram Maria Dandara, daughter of a trans couple from Fortaleza, when completing one month of life Maria Dandara, daughter of a trans couple from Fortaleza, when completing one month of lifePlayback: Instagram Trans couple, Arielly Germano and Leonardo Oliveira, with Maria Dandara’s grandparents Trans couple, Arielly Germano and Leonardo Oliveira, with Maria Dandara’s grandparentsPlayback: Instagram Trans couple from Fortaleza (CE), Arielly Germano and Leonardo Oliveira with their daughter in their arms, Maria Dandara Trans couple from Fortaleza (CE), Arielly Germano and Leonardo Oliveira with their daughter in their arms, Maria Dandarareproduction Leonardo Oliveira, a trans man, while giving birth to his daughter, Maria Dandara, in Fortaleza, Ceará Leonardo Oliveira, a trans man, while giving birth to his daughter, Maria Dandara, in Fortaleza, CearáPlayback: Instagram Leonardo Oliveira, a trans man, during his daughter’s pregnancy, in Fortaleza, Ceará Leonardo Oliveira, a trans man, during his daughter’s pregnancy, in Fortaleza, CearáPlayback: Instagram Trans couple, Arielly Germano and Leonardo Oliveira, during the pregnancy of their daughter, Maria Dandara Trans couple, Arielly Germano and Leonardo Oliveira, during the pregnancy of their daughter, Maria DandaraPlayback: Instagram Trans woman Arielly Germano during preparation for her daughter Maria Dandara’s room Trans woman Arielly Germano during preparation for her daughter Maria Dandara’s roomPlayback: Instagram Arielly Germano, trans woman, celebrates by putting braids in her hair Arielly Germano, trans woman, celebrates by putting braids in her hairPlayback: Instagram 0

“Respect”

“I have always heard many reports of problems with treatment in the SUS, with respect to gender and sexuality, but during pregnancy, we did not experience this. I don’t know if we were lucky or if the professionals are really better prepared”, said Leonardo. “We even felt respect from the population, without crooked comments.”

The couple started dating in August 2018 after meeting through Tinder. At the time, Arielly was 17 years old, and Leonardo, 19. In the app, she still presented herself as a male teenager, but both already had a common goal: to live all their human essence.

“I was all little boy”, said Arielly, remembering that she caught the attention of her partner, who, despite being born female, always identified as a person of the opposite sex. “I saw myself as a man and I was attracted to men,” said Leonardo, who began his transition at age 16, taking hormones, without medical supervision.

“Very Scary”

As soon as the two began to relate, Leonardo took his then “boyfriend” to introduce him to his parents at home. “The reaction, at first, was not very good, because my father was a prejudiced person, and Arielly hadn’t transitioned yet, but later, he even proposed that she come live with us. I loved the idea,” said Maria Dandara’s father.

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother,” Arielly said. Leonardo, however, was still not very convinced of the idea, because he didn’t want to see her body transform like a woman’s during pregnancy. He still resisted imagining, for example, “the belly and breasts growing”.

Leonardo reported that, until then, “the idea of ​​having a child was very scary”. “I was afraid of how my body would look, how I would identify myself, because I didn’t see myself as a woman and I was already in transition. That’s why I was afraid that it would be a regression”, he said, who later began to want to have a daughter.

“A shock”

During the courtship, Arielly decided to start her transition to a trans woman, taking hormones on her own and after feeling more support from her partner. “When we were together, and because of him and our experience, I ended up discovering myself as a non-binary transvestite”, remembers Dandara’s mother. Leonardo, in turn, felt a thud.

“It was a shock because, until then, I was attracted to more masculine people. I did not expect. When we first met, she was a little boy, but since I love her so much, I wouldn’t end our relationship just because of that. Love speaks very loudly”, highlighted Leonardo.

The term non-binary refers to the condition of people who do not perceive themselves as belonging to one gender exclusively. This means that your gender identity and expression is not limited to masculine and feminine. They can, therefore, flow between the two or be beyond them, depending on each person.

“Very invasive”

Both Arielly and Leonardo agree that the service for transgender people should improve a lot in the public and private networks for sex transition. The couple believes that the transition process is still “very invasive”, as it requires going through professionals who sometimes question gender identity, instead of understanding it in its essence.

“I don’t like the idea of ​​impersonating someone to say I’m trans. That, for me, is not cool nor do I find it comfortable”, said Leonardo, who has the same thought as his companion. “I find it very strange, weird and invasive for a person to have to say whether or not I am trans,” said Arielly, adding that there are many trans children who still don’t know about their condition.

The two also had to overcome prejudices at home. Today, however, the situation is different. The daughter of a maid and a train mechanic, Arielly was able to introduce Leonardo to her parents. He, in turn, is also proud to say that his companion is respected by his mother, a housewife, and by her father, a retiree.

“Awareness”

The couple said they dedicate themselves a lot to educate, with a lot of love and respect, their daughter, who was named in honor of Leonardo’s mother and Arielly’s maternal grandmother. The baby is also a symbol of resistance and memory of Dandara dos Santos, a transvestite shot dead on February 15, 2017, in Fortaleza, after being beaten. Seven people were convicted of the crime. Another accused died before the trial.

Now, Leonardo and Arielly also intend to dedicate themselves to raising awareness. The couple has a Tik Tok account with nearly 150,000 followers. “Early on, we received a lot of bad comments, but with the growth of our social network, they decreased, and today we use filters”, said Leonardo, who works as a call center attendant.

“We intend to bring information to people and reach many people. Our audience is straight cis, because we talk to them, we want to bring information to them, because many people still don’t have the same awareness as people from the LGBTQIA+ community,” said Arielly.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.