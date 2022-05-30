Understand what monkeypox is

The trauma naturally caused by a pandemic ends up making many people worried when they see, soon after, alerts about the emergence of a disease in places where it was not detected before. This is what happened after news that humans were infected with the so-called monkeypox, a disease that is endemic in African countries, but its spread to non-endemic countries, such as Europe and the United States, caused concern. So far, there are more than 200 confirmed or suspected cases in about 20 countries where the virus had not previously circulated.

Faced with this situation, Agência Brasil consulted sources and experts to clarify any doubts about what monkeypox is, as well as about symptoms, risks, forms of contagion and about the history of this disease that has recently caused so much concern in people.

An infectious disease specialist at the University Hospital of Brasúlia (UnB), André Bon tries to reassure the most concerned. “Infrequently, this disease is serious. The greatest severity was observed in cases of outbreaks in Africa, where the population had a percentage of malnourished patients and a very important population with uncontrolled HIV”, explains the specialist.

According to him, in the early 2000s there was an outbreak of the disease in the United States. “The number of deaths was zero, showing that, perhaps, with adequate care, early identification and adequate management in a healthy population, we will not have major repercussions in terms of severity”.

The group most at risk are children. When the contamination covers pregnant women, the risk of complications is greater, which can reach congenital smallpox or even the death of the baby.

A publication by the Butantan Institute helps to clarify and detail what monkeypox is. According to the material, monkeypox is a “sylvatic zoonosis” that, although it generally occurs in African forests, has also been reported to occur in Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia and, more recently, in the United States. Argentina.

History and occurrences

Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958, when two outbreaks of a smallpox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research. The first human case of this variant was recorded in 1970 in Congo. It was later reported in humans in other Central and West African countries.

“Monkeypox re-emerged in Nigeria in 2017 after more than 40 years with no reported cases. Since then, there have been more than 450 cases reported in the African country and at least eight cases exported internationally.

According to the institute, between 2018 and 2021, seven cases of monkeypox were reported in the UK, mostly in people with a history of travel to endemic countries. “But this year alone, nine cases have already been confirmed, six of them unrelated to travel.”