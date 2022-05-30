Unimed Nova Friburgo Hospital opens exclusive Obstetrics Center | Advertising special – Unimed Serrana RJ

Unimed Nova Friburgo Hospital transformed the way it cares for its pregnant women through the opening of a modern obstetrics center with prenatal care and 24-hour on-call for emergencies and obstetric emergencies.
Partial view of the assisted delivery room
We offer more structure and security with medical monitoring by an obstetrician qualified for high-complexity care, in addition to the option of cesarean section and natural childbirth in a spacious humanized delivery room with an environment designed to provide well-being to pregnant women during the pre-delivery stages, delivery and postpartum. With this concern, the room is equipped with different resources, which help the team, always prioritizing the health of the mother and the baby.
Specialized care for pregnancy, pregnant women and baby.
Unimed Hospital also provides specialized care with a multidisciplinary team in its neonatal intensive care unit. Together with the parents, care is planned individually and continuously re-evaluated as a team, aiming at the baby’s safety, nutrition and neurological development.
All structure for premature babies or not.
This entire structure is available to customers of Unimed Serrana RJ and the Unimed network, in addition to private service. Interested parties should make contact by phone (22) 2519-8080 or WhatsApp (22) 99 245 7676.
Prenatal, delivery and postpartum care.
Individualized care by an obstetrician.
Responsible Physician:
Dr. Beatriz Alvarez Correa de Oliveira – CRM 52-564416.