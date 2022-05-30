Users of Hospital São Lucas, in Americana, report delay and lack of information

May 29, 2022 at 8:31 am • Last Updated May 29, 2022 at 8:35 am

In the first five months of the year, the plan, now managed by the NotreDame Group, was the subject of 30 complaints to the ANS

The long wait for medical care, frequent in the public health network, has also affected users of the São Lucas plan, in Americana. In this month of May alone, LIBERAL was contacted by at least 15 patients complaining of delays in seeing doctors, as well as taking medication. In the first five months of the year, the plan, now administered by the NotreDame Group, was the subject of 30 complaints registered with the ANS (National Agency for Supplementary Health).

Accountant Ana Carolina Leal, 37, was at Hospital São Lucas earlier this week to take her 19-year-old daughter who had a fever, shortness of breath and a lot of headache. She said she got the password at 6:23 pm. At 20:15, she left the unit and sought care at Hospital Municipal Dr. Waldemar Tebaldi.

Patients wait for care at Hospital São Lucas – Photo: Claudeci Junior / O Liberal

“It’s very complicated there. And there was no one responsible to give a satisfaction, a clarification. I made a complaint to the ombudsman. At Municipal, my daughter was seen and tested for Covid within an hour,” she reported.

A 42-year-old salesman, who accompanied his father to a medical appointment at Hospital São Lucas this week, said he arrived at the unit at 3:50 pm and was only seen around 10 pm.

“My father is 69 years old and I took him because he had body aches and a lot of coughing. He went through triage almost an hour after we arrived at the hospital. The hours passed and no one called. Around 7:20 pm, the doctors closed the office doors and did not call again,” he said.

According to the seller, patients who had been waiting for care since 2 pm began to complain. And at the reception, no one reported anything.

“We then found out that they had switched shifts and that the system, according to a doctor, was not working and she could not attend or fill in the medical record by hand, because the hospital administration did not allow it”, he explained.

The queries would only have returned around 10 pm. “The doctor said it could be dengue, but as she was visibly shaken in front of so many patients, I had doubts about the diagnosis and the next day I took my father to the Municipal. He tested positive for Covid.”

GUIDANCE

According to lawyer Cristiano de Oliveira Domingos, president of the Medical Law Commission of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), in Americana, operators must guarantee immediate care in case of urgency and emergency.

Domingos says that users who are not served satisfactorily should seek explanations from the health plans through contacts that have protocols and complaints at the operator’s ombudsman.

If unsuccessful, he guides, the user must file a complaint with the ANS. “The agency ensures that all complaints are investigated and the user with the protocol number is able to follow the progress

of your complaint”.

The ANS states that complaints are automatically sent to the responsible operators, who have up to five working days to resolve the beneficiary’s problem in cases where assistance coverage is not guaranteed and up to 10 working days in cases of non-assistance demands. If the problem is not resolved, an administrative procedure may be opened, which may result in the application of a fine to the operator.

HOSPITAL

In a note, the board of Hospital São Lucas de Americana informs that at the beginning of the month, the computerized management system of the unit was replaced to increase the quality and safety of care.

The health unit also clarified that, in order to minimize the impact of the change, it started, 60 days before, the training of the teams and registrations in the system. However, despite all these precautions and with the high demand due to the seasonality of autumn and the ongoing dengue epidemic in the city, the hospital observed a significant increase in the waiting lines.

“We are prioritizing the care of the most serious cases and all managers are committed to normalizing care as soon as possible”, concludes the note.