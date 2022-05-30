Vaccination against Covid-19 returns this Monday for all audiences – Vitória da Conquista City Hall

Immunization against Covid-19 resumes this Monday (30), in health units, with all doses available, covering children, adolescents, adults, the elderly and people with immunosuppression. The vaccination rooms work in both shifts, but some at different times.

See how the schedule will look for each audience.

Children- Those aged 5 to 11 must be vaccinated with the 1st dose or 2nd dose, with return scheduled until May 31, from Pfizer and Coronavac. Vaccination for children will be exclusively at the Régis Pacheco Health Unit, from 8 am to 5:30 pm (no lunch break).

Adolescents, pregnant and postpartum women – For these three groups, you will have the 2nd dose of Pfizer with a return scheduled for May 31 or delayed dates, at the Morada dos Pássaros and Jardim Valéria I health units, in both shifts. Parents or guardians must accompany adolescents during vaccination.





Adults – There will be the 3rd dose for those who took the two doses of the vaccine until January 30th, at the health units Vila Serrana, Recanto das Águas, Urbis V, Miro Cairo and Dr. Hugo de Castro (Guarani neighborhood), in both shifts; at the Pedrinhas unit only in the morning, from 8 am to 12 pm; and at USF Urbis VI, from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. For those who took the single dose of Janssen until March 30, you must complete the vaccination schedule with the booster dose at USF Solange Hortélio.

Adults who have not taken the 1st dose or need the 2nd dose of AstraZeneca/Fiocruz or Coronavac/Butantan, with a scheduled return until May 31, will be vaccinated at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida unit, from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Elderly and immunosuppressed – The 4th dose will only be available to elderly people aged 70 and over and immunosuppressed people over 18 years old, who took the previous three doses until January 30th. Immunosuppressed people who have taken two doses by April 3 (56-day interval) will be able to take the 3rd dose.

For the elderly, vaccination takes place from 8 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 4 pm, at the Urbis V, Miro Cairo and Dr. Hugo de Castro (Guarani neighborhood), in both shifts; and from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm, at the Solange Hortélio and Vila América units. For immunosuppressed patients over 18 years of age, immunization occurs only at Miro Cairo and Solange Hortélio (Urbis II) units.