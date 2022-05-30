Vaccination against Influenza is expanded to ten more priority groups in Manaus

Manaus/AM – As of this Monday (30), ten new priority groups will be included in the Influenza Vaccination Campaign in the capital.

Vaccines can be taken by the following groups: people with permanent disabilities; security and rescue forces; Armed forces; truck drivers; urban and long-distance public road transport workers (driver and collector); port workers; prison system staff; adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years of age under socio-educational measures; population deprived of liberty; and people with non-communicable chronic diseases and other special clinical conditions.

“With the inclusion of these people, Semsa starts to vaccinate all priority groups recommended by the Ministry of Health for this year’s campaign. Vaccination started on April 4th, and unfortunately we still have low demand rates. I appeal to all those contemplated to seek the immunizing agent in the health units, and contribute to the expansion of vaccination coverage in the city”, said secretary Djalma Coelho.

Djalma explained that vaccination against influenza (flu) is done with the trivalent vaccine, which is effective against three types of virus strains (H1N1, H3N2 and B/Victoria strain). Until last Thursday, 26, Semsa had applied 247,822 doses of the vaccine in the groups entered so far.

The influenza vaccine is offered in 171 Semsa vaccine rooms, with addresses and opening hours available on the Semsa website (semsa.manaus.am.gov.br) or directly through the link bit.ly/salasdevacinamanaus. The secretary also stressed that the triple viral vaccine against measles, rubella and mumps is still available for children aged six months to under 5 years and health workers.

Documents

According to Djalma, users must present, at the vaccination site, an identification document with a photo (or birth certificate, in the case of children) and the vaccination card.

According to him, proof of employment (badge or paycheck) is required for port workers, public transport workers, Armed Forces, security and rescue forces and prison system employees. Truck drivers must present the National Driver’s License (CNH) category C, D or E.

Also according to Djalma, the vaccination of young people aged 12 to 21 years under socio-educational measures will take place within the institutions, as well as the immunization of the population deprived of liberty will be carried out within the prison units.

Persons with permanent disabilities must present a medical certificate or parking card, and people with non-communicable chronic diseases and other special clinical conditions must carry a medical certificate or card from the program they are monitoring.

The Ministry of Health included in the campaign people with chronic respiratory, cardiac, renal, hepatic or neurological diseases, as well as special clinical conditions, such as diabetes, immunosuppression, obese, transplant patients and people with trisomies. The complete list of indications is available on the Semsa website.