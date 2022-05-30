Web campaign wants to ‘turn’ PC charger into mini Mac | computers

A crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo aims to create USB-C chargers that look similar to the Macintosh, Apple’s classic personal computer released in 1984. The accessory, called the Retro 35, was conceived and shared on the network by the company Shargeek. Crowdfunding has already reached its goal, but it is still possible to support it with starting at US$ 25, around R$ 117 according to the current exchange rate of the American currency. The company estimates the accessories will begin shipping in July 2022.
Retro 35, by Shargeek, has a design reminiscent of Apple’s original Macintosh — Photo: Disclosure/Shargeek
There is nothing on the campaign page to indicate the inspiration for Apple’s computer, but the similarity is undeniable. The device has the same color palette as the Macintosh, “screen” shape, floppy driver placement, and other details. In the disclosure, the company invites the user to relive nostalgia and “bring the past back to the future”.
So, despite the retro design, the Shargeek accessory has very modern features. Its USB-C port accepts multiple charging protocols and delivers up to 35 W of power, enough to serve cell phones, tablets and notebooks that use less energy, such as the MacBook Air with M1 chip, which is part of the current line of computers. from Apple.
Retro 35 can charge numerous devices thanks to its USB-C port and support for different charging protocols — Photo: Disclosure/Shargeek
The Retro 35 also has a colored LED on its screen, which indicates its operation. The green light, for example, means ultra-fast charging, while the yellow light indicates normal charging. It is also possible to place custom stickers on the screen.
By default, the charger comes in the American standard of sockets, but the company provides adapters to work in British, Australian and European standards (the latter compatible with Brazilian), for the price of US$ 5, around R$ 23 according to the current US currency quote. After the end of crowdfunding, the forecast is that the Retro 35 will sell for US$ 49, around R$ 230.
Retro 35 can charge devices like the Macbook Air M1 — Photo: Disclosure / Shargeek
with information indiegogo and The Verge
