What are the best banks in Brazil? See top 10!

Annually, the Forbes presents a ranking with the 15 best digital banks and financial institutions active in Brazil. According to the ranking, some of the aspects that are taken into account to define the respective positions of the are: customer satisfaction, reliability, digitalization, service and financial advice.

Below, you can check out the complete list and some details about each of the banks that make up the Forbes ranking in 2022.

1. Nubank

(Nubank/Reproduction)Source: Nubank

In this position for the fourth consecutive year, Nubank was founded in 2013 by CEOs David Vélez and Cristina Junqueira, who share their operations in Brazil and other global territories. The digital bank’s headquarters are located in the Pinheiros neighborhood, in São Paulo. The “roxinho”, as the institution’s personal card is also called, has become quite popular among consumers over the years, precisely for all its digital benefits.

2. Interbank

(Interbank/Reproduction)Source: Banco Inter

Then, another digital bank that maintains its position in the ranking compared to the previous year. Inter was founded in 1994, when it was called Banco Intermedium. João Vitor Menin is its current president, working at the headquarters in Belo Horizonte, in Minas Gerais.

3. C6 Bank

(C6 Bank/Playback)Source: C6 Bank

Third in the ranking is C6 Bank, which was founded four years ago. Its president, Marcelo Kalim, works in São Paulo, with the slogan “It’s your life”. As with previous digital banks, the institution does not have physical branches and its service takes place completely online.

4. Sicredi

(Sicredi/Reproduction)Source: Sicredi

This is the first oldest bank on the list that appears in a high position. Sicredi was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul. Its CEO is João Tavares, who apparently managed to work on improvements in the last year to climb three positions in the Forbes ranking.

5. PayBank

(PagSeguro/Playback)Source: PagSeguro

The Top 5 ends with PagBank, which works directly with the PagSeguro digital wallet, both belonging to the UOL group. The foundation took place in 2006, also being headquartered in São Paulo. In 2021, the institution was one position ahead and therefore dropped in the current ranking.

6. neon

(Neon/Play)source: neon

Another bank that also dropped one position was Neon. Founded in 2016, its current president is Pedro Conrade, who works at the headquarters in São Paulo, although he was previously born in Belo Horizonte (MG). Fintech cards are issued under the Visa brand in direct partnership with Banco Votorantim — which is not part of this ranking.

7. Next

(Next/Play)Source: Next

Bringing the slogan: “The digital bank that makes it happen”, Next was founded in 2017 as a complement to Bradesco, which was also willing to enter the fintech market. Based in São Paulo, its CEO is Renato Ejnisman. The institution appeared in sixth position in the ranking in 2021.

8. Itaú

(Reuters/Pilar Olivares/Reproduction)Source: Reuters/Pilar Olivares

Maintaining its 2021 position, Itaú was officially founded in 2008, through a merger with Unibanco. Currently, its president is Milton Maluhy Filho, who works in the city of São Paulo. Also according to Forbes, the bank in question is the largest in Brazil.

9. BMG Bank

(BGM / Reproduction)Source: BGM

BGM also maintained its position with respect to the past ranking. Founded in 1930 by physician and businessman Antônio Mourão Guimarães, its presidency is managed by Ana Karina Bortoni Dias. The head office is located in São Paulo.

10. Santander

(Wikipedia/Junius/Reproduction)Source: Wikipedia/Junius

In 2021, Santander appeared in 11th position. In this way, the bank managed to climb the rankings. Its official headquarters are located in Spain and, therefore, its CEOs are José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez, worldwide, and Mario Opice Leão, who operates in Brazil.