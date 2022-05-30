What is known about Vladimir Putin’s health condition

Since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine, speculation has circulated about the physical and mental health of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Parkinson’s, cancer and even dementia have been mentioned, while Putin always tries to present an image of a healthy and active man.

The latest wave of innuendo began after a video of him holding a table for a long time went viral. Soon came the comments that he wasn’t really healthy.

| Mediums review the extraordinary body posture of Vladimir Putin in front of his defense minister, his shoulders raised and his right hand taking the table. For some years there has been speculation about his health, and his last video, he appears encorvado and clinging to the table for 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/5YSrkvoXd9 ? World Alert (@AIertaMundiaI) April 22, 2022

Everything could have remained in the field of rumours, but the issue was also addressed by high-ranking sources in the allied countries and by people who used to be close to the Russian government.

In an interview with Sky News, Christopher Steele, a British spy who wrote a dossier on Donald Trump’s dealings in Russia, said sources told him Putin was seriously ill.

“Certainly from what we are hearing from sources in Russia and elsewhere, Putin is indeed seriously ill,” he said. “It’s not clear exactly what this disease is — whether it’s incurable or terminal, or whatever.”

Major General Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s head of military intelligence, told the broadcaster that Putin “is in very bad psychological and physical condition and is very sick”.

Budanov also claimed that the president’s health condition prompted a coup to overthrow him. “They are moving this way and it is impossible to stop them,” he added.

The poor performance in the war against Ukraine would also be reason for the project to remove Putin from power.

Newsline Magazine, a Pakistani magazine, released in early May a recording of a Russian oligarch close to the Kremlin saying that Putin has blood cancer and is in poor health.

“He absolutely ruined Russia’s economy, Ukraine’s economy and many other economies. He absolutely ruined it,” the man said of Putin in part of the recording. “The problem is with the head. A crazy guy can turn the world upside down,” he said.

The publication says the audio represents a rare testimony from someone with proven ties to the Russian government — the oligarch did not know it was being recorded.

According to The Times, in the same audio the Russian oligarch allegedly claimed that Putin had back surgery linked to blood cancer shortly before ordering the Russian army to invade Ukraine. “We all hope that Putin dies,” the Russian reportedly said.

Finally, the Russian portal Proekt Media stated that the president of Russia is constantly accompanied by a doctor who specializes in thyroid cancer. The report points out that surgeon Yevgeny Selivanov, from Moscow’s Central Clinical Hospital, visited Putin 35 times in Sochi, where the leader’s residence is located.

What is truth?

Despite this, it is difficult to know what is really in the speculations. It is already almost impossible to discover any details of Putin’s private life, health data seems to be even more unlikely.

The Russian leader’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, denied any problems and said the current situation was “excellent”.

According to the Russian portal Proekt, which tried to survey the health of the country’s president, Peskov said that the president of Russia “exercises, walks in the taiga and only gets sick with a cold”, denying any health problems.